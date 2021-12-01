Registration was successful!
California Officials Reportedly Identify First Case of Omicron Covid Variant in United States
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
California Health Officials Identify First Case of Omicron Covid Variant in United States
The first case in the United States of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been identified in California, the US Centers for... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
omicron covid strain
covid-19
While the variant was first identified by South African scientists last month, there are significant indications that it has been circulating for much longer, as Dutch authorities said
Sputnik International
California Health Officials Identify First Case of Omicron Covid Variant in United States

18:47 GMT 01.12.2021
Being updated
The first case in the United States of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been identified in California, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday.
