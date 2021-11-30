Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Moderna CEO Thinks COVID-19 Vaccines Will Lose Efficacy Due to Omicron Strain
In this file photo the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts on on December 2, 2020, where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The efficacy of coronavirus vaccines will decrease significantly with the emergence of the new Omicron variant, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel has said.
"I think it's going to be a material drop [of effectiveness]. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to ... are like 'this is not going to be good,'" Bancel said in an interview with Financial Times, published on Tuesday.
According to the Moderna chief, the high number of spike protein mutations along with the variant's quick spread in South Africa may warrant modification for the current vaccines line-up next year. The business executive added that most experts were not expecting such a highly-mutated strain for a year or two and that scientists were concerned about Omicron's 32 mutations.
