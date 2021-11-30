https://sputniknews.com/20211130/japan-supports-postponement-of-wto-meeting-due-to-omicron-variant-1091131587.html

Japan Supports Postponement of WTO Meeting Due to Omicron Variant

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government supports the World Trade Organization's (WTO) decision to reschedule a ministerial meeting due to the spread of the

The Japanese government stated its stance in a letter sent to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the minister said.The WTO meeting was scheduled to take place from Monday to Friday in Geneva, with about 4,000 participants, including heads of state and about 220 ministers. The previous WTO ministerial conference was held in 2017 in Buenos Aires.

