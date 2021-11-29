https://sputniknews.com/20211129/cdc-strengthening-recommendation-on-covid-19-vaccine-booster-doses-for-adults-1091123550.html

CDC 'Strengthening Recommendation' on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses for Adults

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is strengthening its recommendation on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for...

"Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older,” Walensky said in a statement on Monday. “Everyone aged 18 and older should get a booster shot either... six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial J&J vaccine.”Walensky said the recent surge of the novel coronavirus Omicron variant has highlighted the importance of immunization along with other protective measures.Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmission of the Omicron variant and scientists in the United States and around the world are examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant, she said.The CDC director encouraged people to get vaccinated and take a test if they feel sick.On Friday, the World Health Organization identified the new strain of the coronavirus first reported in South Africa, as one of concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous. However, local doctors and officials have reported that the reported cases are mild. Cases have been confirmed in multiple countries and some governments rushed to suspend travel with southern African nations slow the spread of the new variant.

