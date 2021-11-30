Registration was successful!
‘Difficult’ to Tell if Omicron Coronavirus Variant More Transmissible Than Delta, Fauci Says
‘Difficult’ to Tell if Omicron Coronavirus Variant More Transmissible Than Delta, Fauci Says
"Obviously, when you look at the molecular configuration of those particular variants, it suggests strongly that there is increased transmission compared with... 30.11.2021
"Obviously, when you look at the molecular configuration of those particular variants, it suggests strongly that there is increased transmission compared with the original pandemic virus, but it is difficult to infer what the relationship between this transmissibility and Delta. Although you can suggest it might be more, we do not know until we see the dynamics of how this evolves," Fauci said.COVID-19 vaccinations still remain effective at protecting against severe disease, Fauci said. Preliminary information coming out of South Africa suggests that there are no unusual symptoms associated with the Omicron variant.The emergence of the Omicron variant has resulted in the implementation of travel restrictions from southern African countries by governments around the world in an effort to slow the spread of the mutated virus strain.
21:19 GMT 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZWhite House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci listens to other speakers during the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2021
"Obviously, when you look at the molecular configuration of those particular variants, it suggests strongly that there is increased transmission compared with the original pandemic virus, but it is difficult to infer what the relationship between this transmissibility and Delta. Although you can suggest it might be more, we do not know until we see the dynamics of how this evolves," Fauci said.
COVID-19 vaccinations still remain effective at protecting against severe disease, Fauci said. Preliminary information coming out of South Africa suggests that there are no unusual symptoms associated with the Omicron variant.
The emergence of the Omicron variant has resulted in the implementation of travel restrictions from southern African countries by governments around the world in an effort to slow the spread of the mutated virus strain.
