Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/fauci-tells-biden-it-will-take-2-weeks-to-have-full-information-on-omicron-strain-1091095485.html
Fauci Tells Biden It Will Take 2 Weeks to Have Full Information on Omicron Strain
Fauci Tells Biden It Will Take 2 Weeks to Have Full Information on Omicron Strain
Fauci Tells Biden It Will Take 2 Weeks to Have Full Information on Omicron Strain
2021-11-28T23:58+0000
2021-11-28T23:58+0000
joe biden
pandemic
us
anthony fauci
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083652805_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_119fa6c397baba67b29e4a9200d1dd13.jpg
US President Joe Biden met in person with Fauci and members of the White House COVID Response Team on Sunday.The chief medical expert emphasized that boosters for fully vaccinated individuals provide the strongest available protection from the coronavirus.Biden is expected to provide more updates on Omicron on Monday, according to the US government.On Saturday, Fauci warned that the Omicron variant was likely to spread all over the United States.The first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain were confirmed in Canada on Sunday.The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that there is not enough data yet to state that the new strain is more dangerous than Delta, and existing vaccines remain effective.On Friday, the WHO identified the new South African strain, Omicron, as one of concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous. Cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in multiple countries and governments rushed to suspend travel with southern African nations in order to prevent the spread of the new strain.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083652805_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5deaed96be008739236f2c6d94d4c1fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, pandemic, us, anthony fauci, coronavirus

Fauci Tells Biden It Will Take 2 Weeks to Have Full Information on Omicron Strain

23:58 GMT 28.11.2021
© REUTERS / Hannah BeierDr. Mayank Amin draws a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before giving a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin draws a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before giving a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© REUTERS / Hannah Beier
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicts that it will take about two weeks to get full data on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the White House informs.
US President Joe Biden met in person with Fauci and members of the White House COVID Response Team on Sunday.
"Dr. Fauci informed the President that while it will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the variant, he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID," the White House said in a statement.
The chief medical expert emphasized that boosters for fully vaccinated individuals provide the strongest available protection from the coronavirus.
"The COVID Response Team’s immediate recommendation to all vaccinated adults is to get a booster shot as soon as possible ...those adults and children who are not yet fully vaccinated should get vaccinated immediately," the White House said.
Biden is expected to provide more updates on Omicron on Monday, according to the US government.
On Saturday, Fauci warned that the Omicron variant was likely to spread all over the United States.
The first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain were confirmed in Canada on Sunday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that there is not enough data yet to state that the new strain is more dangerous than Delta, and existing vaccines remain effective.
On Friday, the WHO identified the new South African strain, Omicron, as one of concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous. Cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in multiple countries and governments rushed to suspend travel with southern African nations in order to prevent the spread of the new strain.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdayFauci Tells Biden It Will Take 2 Weeks to Have Full Information on Omicron Strain
Yesterday‘Absolute Hubris’: Rand Paul Slams Fauci For Saying 'I Represent Science'
YesterdayRoger Stone Calls FBI 'Biden's Personal Gestapo' While Speaking of Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena
YesterdayJennifer Lopez Feels Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Is 'Truly Meant To Be,' Report Says
YesterdayUS Transport Sec Buttigieg Wriggles on Ridiculed 'Racist Roads' Comments
YesterdayNew Jersey School to Remove President Woodrow Wilson's Name Over Racism Legacy
YesterdayTrump's Super PAC to Hold Biggest Fundraiser Yet Amid Biden's Sinking Polls - Report
YesterdayFrance Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants
YesterdayWHO: Data Insufficient to Conclude Omicron More Dangerous Than Delta
YesterdayUS Reportedly Sends Two Military Convoys to Syria Consisting of Over 100 Vehicles
YesterdayTaiwan Scrambles Jets to Fend Off 27 Chinese Military Aircraft
YesterdayBelarusian Security Council Says Kiev Stirring Up Migration Issue to Get Money From West
YesterdayPresident Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
YesterdaySouth African Doctor Says 'Mild' COVID-19 Variant Omicron Already 'Seeded' in UK
YesterdayPoll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run
YesterdayHunter Biden Received 3-Carat Diamond on Top of $10M a Year Deal With Chinese Businessman, Book Says
YesterdayWill the Maxwell Trial Expose Epstein's Rich & Powerful Friends or Turn Into Another Cover-Up?
YesterdaySouth Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain
YesterdayKremlin: Anti-Russian Campaign Could Be Used to Distract From Kiev’s Possible Military Op in Donbass
YesterdayGermany Warns US Congress Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Will 'Damage Transatlantic Unity', Docs Show