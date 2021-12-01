https://sputniknews.com/20211201/belarus-will-support-russia-in-case-of-aggression-from-ukraine-lukashenko-says-1091162609.html

Belarus Will Support Russia in Case of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says

MINSK (Sputnik) - If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, Minsk will support Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA...

"If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, we will be closely teaming up — economically, legally, politically — with Russia. This is the main thing,” Lukashenko said.He stressed that he would never be "on the side of the nationalist intoxication that is taking place in Ukraine today." “I will do everything to make Ukraine ours. It is our Ukraine, our people there. These are not emotions, this is my firm conviction,” the head of the Belarusian state emphasized.He previously announced his plans to visit Crimea, saying that his trip would mean its recognition as part of Russia by Minsk.On Tuesday, the Belarusian president told Sputnik that Minks would suggest that Moscow deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland. The proposal was voiced shortly after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance might move nuclear weapons to the eastern European countries if Germany refuses to deploy them.Earlier, Lukashenko said that Belarusian-Ukrainian political relations are at their lowest point. Ukraine is one of the countries that Belarus, along with the Western countries, accused of interfering in its internal affairs; additionally, last year's opposition protests were coordinated from its territory. Relations between Kiev and Minsk deteriorated when the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, after Lukashenko's inauguration, announced that it did not consider him a legitimate president.

