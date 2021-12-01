Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/belarus-will-support-russia-in-case-of-aggression-from-ukraine-lukashenko-says-1091162609.html
Belarus Will Support Russia in Case of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says
Belarus Will Support Russia in Case of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says
MINSK (Sputnik) - If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, Minsk will support Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T06:13+0000
2021-12-01T06:42+0000
belarus
europe
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082842691_0:164:3057:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_9be619cb20214ba2a4b169e35065f724.jpg
"If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, we will be closely teaming up — economically, legally, politically — with Russia. This is the main thing,” Lukashenko said.He stressed that he would never be "on the side of the nationalist intoxication that is taking place in Ukraine today." “I will do everything to make Ukraine ours. It is our Ukraine, our people there. These are not emotions, this is my firm conviction,” the head of the Belarusian state emphasized.He previously announced his plans to visit Crimea, saying that his trip would mean its recognition as part of Russia by Minsk.On Tuesday, the Belarusian president told Sputnik that Minks would suggest that Moscow deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland. The proposal was voiced shortly after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance might move nuclear weapons to the eastern European countries if Germany refuses to deploy them.Earlier, Lukashenko said that Belarusian-Ukrainian political relations are at their lowest point. Ukraine is one of the countries that Belarus, along with the Western countries, accused of interfering in its internal affairs; additionally, last year's opposition protests were coordinated from its territory. Relations between Kiev and Minsk deteriorated when the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, after Lukashenko's inauguration, announced that it did not consider him a legitimate president.
belarus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082842691_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20890f072e6c2743be0d55ede7688cf9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, europe, ukraine

Belarus Will Support Russia in Case of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says

06:13 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 06:42 GMT 01.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Alexander Astafiev / Go to the photo bankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© Sputnik / Alexander Astafiev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, Minsk will support Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
"If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, we will be closely teaming up — economically, legally, politically — with Russia. This is the main thing,” Lukashenko said.
He stressed that he would never be "on the side of the nationalist intoxication that is taking place in Ukraine today." “I will do everything to make Ukraine ours. It is our Ukraine, our people there. These are not emotions, this is my firm conviction,” the head of the Belarusian state emphasized.
He previously announced his plans to visit Crimea, saying that his trip would mean its recognition as part of Russia by Minsk.
On Tuesday, the Belarusian president told Sputnik that Minks would suggest that Moscow deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland. The proposal was voiced shortly after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance might move nuclear weapons to the eastern European countries if Germany refuses to deploy them.
Earlier, Lukashenko said that Belarusian-Ukrainian political relations are at their lowest point. Ukraine is one of the countries that Belarus, along with the Western countries, accused of interfering in its internal affairs; additionally, last year's opposition protests were coordinated from its territory.
Relations between Kiev and Minsk deteriorated when the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, after Lukashenko's inauguration, announced that it did not consider him a legitimate president.
200100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:37 GMTDenmark First Nation to Introduce 'Pioneering' New Doping Test
06:22 GMTConstruction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark
06:21 GMTNigeria Finds Omicron in October Sample After Retrospective Sequencing of Previously Confirmed Cases
06:13 GMTBelarus Will Support Russia in Case of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says
06:00 GMTMuch of Israel's Plastic Waste Left to Pile Up as Authorities Have No Clear Recycling Policy
05:38 GMTPriti Patel, Dubbed 'Headless Chicken', Set for European Tour in Bid to Solve Channel Migrant Crisis
05:28 GMTTurkey to Produce Up to 40 Million Cubic Meters of Gas in Black Sea Daily, Erdogan Says
05:09 GMTMost Finnish Officers Support NATO Membership, Survey Shows
04:47 GMTThree Russian Aircraft Arrive in Kabul to Evacuate People, Deliver Cargo, Defence Ministry Says
03:59 GMT'Rust' Tragic Shooting's Live Round Might Have Been Left by Previous Movie Team - Report
03:51 GMTProtesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You S*ck', 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banners - Reports
03:43 GMTNew Variant, Old Problems
03:12 GMTChilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom
02:46 GMTJussie Smollet Was Reportedly Caught on Video Rehearsing Alleged Attack, Prosecutors Claim
01:49 GMTMajor Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest, Research Suggests
01:06 GMTMusk Tells SpaceX Team Company Is on Verge of Bankruptcy Amid Troubled Engine Production - Report
01:02 GMTLeftist Castro’s Victory in Honduras Vote Spells End of US-Backed ‘Narco-Politics, Neoliberalism’
00:04 GMTPentagon Withholding Pay to National Guardsmen Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
YesterdayNorth Korea Decries AUKUS For Being US 'Tool’ That Threatens Nuclear War - Report
YesterdayCNN Host Chris Cuomo 'Suspended Indefinitely' Over Coverage of Accusations Against Brother Andrew