Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/minsk-ready-to-deploy-russian-nuclear-weapons-if-nato-systems-appear-in-poland-lukashenko-says-1091144901.html
Minsk Ready to Deploy Russian Nuclear Weapons if NATO Systems Appear in Poland, Lukashenko Says
Minsk Ready to Deploy Russian Nuclear Weapons if NATO Systems Appear in Poland, Lukashenko Says
MINSK (Sputnik) - Minsk will propose to Moscow to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland, Belarusian President Alexander... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T13:37+0000
2021-11-30T13:37+0000
2021-11-30T13:37+0000
belarus
world
nato
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082842691_0:164:3057:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_9be619cb20214ba2a4b169e35065f724.jpg
"[In this case], I will propose to Putin to return nuclear weapons in Belarus," Lukashenko said.The Belarusian president said that Minsk and Moscow will come to an agreement on what kind of systems to deploy.Earlier in November, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance may move nuclear weapons to the eastern European countries if Germany refuses to deploy them.
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082842691_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20890f072e6c2743be0d55ede7688cf9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belarus, world, nato, nuclear weapons
Minsk Ready to Deploy Russian Nuclear Weapons if NATO Systems Appear in Poland, Lukashenko Says
MINSK (Sputnik) - Minsk will propose to Moscow to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Sputnik.
"[In this case], I will propose to Putin to return nuclear weapons in Belarus," Lukashenko said.
The Belarusian president said that Minsk and Moscow will come to an agreement on what kind of systems to deploy.
"The nuclear weapon that will be most effective in such contact. We are ready for this on the territory of Belarus," Lukashenko said.
Earlier in November, NATO Secretary General
Jens Stoltenberg said
that the alliance may move nuclear weapons to the eastern European countries if Germany refuses to deploy them.