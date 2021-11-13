https://sputniknews.com/20211113/putin-nato-using-strategic-air-force-in-black-sea-drills-is-challenging-russia-1090702861.html

Putin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia

The alliance has boosted its activities across the Mediterranean, with multiple aircraft approaching the Russian border, and vessels performing manoeuvres in... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that NATO drills near Russia's border are a dangerous challenge because the bloc is using its strategic air forces.He also dismissed claims that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine, saying it is pure "alarmism".Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO's activities in the Black Sea as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia. Putin recently called the drills "destabilising" and "dangerous", while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that by sending their vessels to the area near the Russian border Washington is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.Migrant CrisisThe Russian president additionally commented on the migrant crisis that is unfolding along the Belarus-Poland border, stressing once again that Moscow has no ties to that situation.

Valentin USA understands ONLY ONE language... and its communication methodology is based on reciprocity. Russia, on the other hand, is using the old but genuine language of civilised diplomacy.. THIS doesn't help create a climate for honest diplomacy with usa. Some visible military presence VERY NEAR americas border will DEFINITELY sent an understandable message. 0

