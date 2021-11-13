Putin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that NATO drills near Russia's border are a dangerous challenge because the bloc is using its strategic air forces.He also dismissed claims that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine, saying it is pure "alarmism".Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO's activities in the Black Sea as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia. Putin recently called the drills "destabilising" and "dangerous", while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that by sending their vessels to the area near the Russian border Washington is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.Migrant CrisisThe Russian president additionally commented on the migrant crisis that is unfolding along the Belarus-Poland border, stressing once again that Moscow has no ties to that situation.
Valentin
USA understands ONLY ONE language... and its communication methodology is based on reciprocity. Russia, on the other hand, is using the old but genuine language of civilised diplomacy.. THIS doesn't help create a climate for honest diplomacy with usa. Some visible military presence VERY NEAR americas border will DEFINITELY sent an understandable message.
The alliance has boosted its activities across the Mediterranean, with multiple aircraft approaching the Russian border, and vessels performing manoeuvres in the Black Sea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that NATO drills near Russia's border are a dangerous challenge because the bloc is using its strategic air forces.
"I should say that our Defence Ministry also proposed to hold its own unplanned exercises in the same area. But I believe that this is not appropriate and there is no need to further escalate the situation there", Putin told the TV channel Russia 24.
He also dismissed claims that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine, saying it is pure "alarmism".
Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO's activities in the Black Sea as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia. Putin recently called the drills "destabilising" and "dangerous", while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that by sending their vessels to the area near the Russian border Washington is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.
Migrant Crisis
The Russian president additionally commented on the migrant crisis that is unfolding along the Belarus-Poland border, stressing once again that Moscow has no ties to that situation.
"Everyone is trying to impose responsibility on us for various reasons - and for no reasons at all", the president stated. He stressed that Russian airlines do not transport migrants who are now on the Poland-Belarus border.
USA understands ONLY ONE language... and its communication methodology is based on reciprocity. Russia, on the other hand, is using the old but genuine language of civilised diplomacy.. THIS doesn't help create a climate for honest diplomacy with usa. Some visible military presence VERY NEAR americas border will DEFINITELY sent an understandable message.