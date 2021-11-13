Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/putin-nato-using-strategic-air-force-in-black-sea-drills-is-challenging-russia-1090702861.html
Putin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia
Putin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia
The alliance has boosted its activities across the Mediterranean, with multiple aircraft approaching the Russian border, and vessels performing manoeuvres in... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T07:59+0000
2021-11-13T08:33+0000
black sea
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that NATO drills near Russia's border are a dangerous challenge because the bloc is using its strategic air forces.He also dismissed claims that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine, saying it is pure "alarmism".Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO's activities in the Black Sea as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia. Putin recently called the drills "destabilising" and "dangerous", while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that by sending their vessels to the area near the Russian border Washington is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.Migrant CrisisThe Russian president additionally commented on the migrant crisis that is unfolding along the Belarus-Poland border, stressing once again that Moscow has no ties to that situation.
USA understands ONLY ONE language... and its communication methodology is based on reciprocity. Russia, on the other hand, is using the old but genuine language of civilised diplomacy.. THIS doesn't help create a climate for honest diplomacy with usa. Some visible military presence VERY NEAR americas border will DEFINITELY sent an understandable message.
0
1
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
black sea, russia, vladimir putin

Putin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia

07:59 GMT 13.11.2021 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 13.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The alliance has boosted its activities across the Mediterranean, with multiple aircraft approaching the Russian border, and vessels performing manoeuvres in the Black Sea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that NATO drills near Russia's border are a dangerous challenge because the bloc is using its strategic air forces.

"I should say that our Defence Ministry also proposed to hold its own unplanned exercises in the same area. But I believe that this is not appropriate and there is no need to further escalate the situation there", Putin told the TV channel Russia 24.

He also dismissed claims that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine, saying it is pure "alarmism".
Moscow has repeatedly slammed NATO's activities in the Black Sea as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue a policy of containment of Russia. Putin recently called the drills "destabilising" and "dangerous", while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that by sending their vessels to the area near the Russian border Washington is trying to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.

Migrant Crisis

The Russian president additionally commented on the migrant crisis that is unfolding along the Belarus-Poland border, stressing once again that Moscow has no ties to that situation.

"Everyone is trying to impose responsibility on us for various reasons - and for no reasons at all", the president stated. He stressed that Russian airlines do not transport migrants who are now on the Poland-Belarus border.

1700021
Discuss
Popular comments
USA understands ONLY ONE language... and its communication methodology is based on reciprocity. Russia, on the other hand, is using the old but genuine language of civilised diplomacy.. THIS doesn't help create a climate for honest diplomacy with usa. Some visible military presence VERY NEAR americas border will DEFINITELY sent an understandable message.
Valentin
13 November, 11:27 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:09 GMTTop UK General Claims There's a 'Greater Risk' of War With Russia
07:59 GMTPutin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia
06:41 GMTMeghan Markle Wrote Letter to Her Father to Protect Prince Harry From 'Berating' by Royal Family
06:21 GMTBeware of Drunken Grandpa: Elderly Scooter Driver Bites Off Police Officer's Thumb in Taiwan
06:18 GMTAny Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says
06:14 GMTFive Managers Who Could Replace Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp at the Kop
06:06 GMTCDC Allegedly Felt 'Muzzled' by Trump Administration, Was Ordered to Alter Weekly COVID Reports
05:22 GMTUS Should Not Send Wrong Signal to 'Taiwan Pro-Independence Forces', Beijing Warns
04:36 GMTWhy Inflation May Be the Last Straw for Biden's Progressive Build Back Better Plans
04:22 GMTUkraine to Purchase More Turkish-made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022
04:02 GMTPhotos: US Air Force Confirms B-52H Sustained 'Significant' Damage After Colliding With Fence
03:09 GMTUK Fighters Escorted Russian Tu-160 Strategic Fighters During Planned Flight - Moscow
02:36 GMTRussia's Dubnikov 'Practically Kidnapped' by FBI in Mexico, Sent to Amsterdam - Attorney
02:18 GMTTurkish Court Extends Remand of Israeli Couple Detained for Allegedly Photographing Erdogan's Home
02:04 GMTBiden Administration's Policies Contribute to Spike in Gas Prices - Texas Oil Regulator
01:15 GMTUS Launches Talks With Japan to Address Steel, Aluminium Excess Capacity - US Trade Office
00:19 GMTWatch: Chinese Professor Drops Kung Fu Moves on Attacker in Los Angeles Street
YesterdayWashington Post Edits Two Articles on Steele Dossier After New Info Emerges - Reports
YesterdayFormer 'Apprentice' Contestant Who Filed Defamation Suit Against Trump Settles Case for $0
YesterdayWisconsin to Send 500 National Guard Troops to Kenosha for Rittenhouse Verdict - Governor