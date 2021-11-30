Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/south-korea-rejects-claim-it-is-helping-taiwan-with-indigenous-defence-submarine-programme-1091144081.html
South Korea Rejects Claim It Is Helping Taiwan With 'Indigenous Defence Submarine Programme'
South Korea Rejects Claim It Is Helping Taiwan With 'Indigenous Defence Submarine Programme'
China maintains the Taiwan question isn’t open to negotiation and that it is still a central objective to reunify the renegade province with the mainland... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T15:35+0000
2021-11-30T15:35+0000
south korea
us
china
australia
asia-pacific
taiwan
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091145851_0:277:3072:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_9c0b1c14cdf3f7838e79dd0b70b9e168.jpg
The South Korean presidential palace on Tuesday rejected claims that the government was in any way assisting Taiwan with the self-governed island’s “Indigenous Defence Submarine Programme”, codenamed Hai Chang (Chinese for 'Sea Prosperity').An official from the South Korean Presidential Palace described the claim as “untrue”, adding that Seoul would investigate any “illegal transfer” of technology or expertise that may have taken place.Reuters reported on Monday, 29 November that at least seven countries - the US, United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, South Korea and Canada - are helping Taiwan to build eight new submarines in a bid to increase its deterrence against China. The self-governed Chinese province’s naval force at present has four submarines and its naval capability is significantly dwarfed by that of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.Although several American companies are said to be supplying Taiwan with “key technology” - including sonars and combat-system components - British defence firms have also approved several licences to export sensitive technology to Taiwan over the past three years. The involvement of British and American firms in the Taiwanese project has been approved by their respective governments.Engineers, former naval officers and technicians from Australia, India, South Korea, Spain and Canada have also been enlisted by the Taiwanese company for the project, according to the report.All seven countries said to be involved in the Taiwanese project profess their commitment to the One-China Policy and have no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) in India has refused either to confirm or deny the findings of the report.US President Joe Biden re-affirmed Washington’s commitment to the "One-China" principle during a virtual summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this month, the White House said.The eight new diesel-electric attack submarines are being developed by the China Shipbuilding Corporation (CSBC) in Kaohsiung, the second-biggest city in Taiwan on the island’s southern seaboard.The cost of the project is $16 billion, as estimated by UK-headquartered think-tank the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS). The project started in 2017 and the construction of the first submarine began last year. It is believed that he first of the eight sub-sea boats will be delivered before 2025.The report further states that firms in Japan, the Netherlands and Germany were also approached by the Taiwanese manufacturer for help with the project, but the governments didn’t accede to CSBC’s requests because of the risk of stoking up Beijing’s anger.The Chinese foreign ministry has warned the countries involved in the Taiwanese project, saying that they are “playing with fire and those who play with fire get burnt themselves.”
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/china-to-smash-any-attempts-for-taiwan-independence-urges-us-to-stop-activities-in-asia-pacific-1091015808.html
south korea
us
china
australia
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091145851_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_adb416401ab6fd2a8ec9c4fcce044bc5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, us, china, australia, asia-pacific, taiwan, india

South Korea Rejects Claim It Is Helping Taiwan With 'Indigenous Defence Submarine Programme'

15:35 GMT 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / Tyrone Siuhe Hai Lung SS-793 diesel-electric submarine emerges from underwater during a drill near Yilan naval base, Taiwan April 13, 2018
he Hai Lung SS-793 diesel-electric submarine emerges from underwater during a drill near Yilan naval base, Taiwan April 13, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
China maintains the Taiwan question isn’t open to negotiation and that it is still a central objective to reunify the renegade province with the mainland. Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden during a virtual summit this month that forces advocating Taiwan’s independence were “playing with fire”.
The South Korean presidential palace on Tuesday rejected claims that the government was in any way assisting Taiwan with the self-governed island’s “Indigenous Defence Submarine Programme”, codenamed Hai Chang (Chinese for 'Sea Prosperity').
An official from the South Korean Presidential Palace described the claim as “untrue”, adding that Seoul would investigate any “illegal transfer” of technology or expertise that may have taken place.
Reuters reported on Monday, 29 November that at least seven countries - the US, United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, South Korea and Canada - are helping Taiwan to build eight new submarines in a bid to increase its deterrence against China. The self-governed Chinese province’s naval force at present has four submarines and its naval capability is significantly dwarfed by that of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.
Although several American companies are said to be supplying Taiwan with “key technology” - including sonars and combat-system components - British defence firms have also approved several licences to export sensitive technology to Taiwan over the past three years. The involvement of British and American firms in the Taiwanese project has been approved by their respective governments.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
China to 'Smash Any Attempts For Taiwan Independence,' Urges US to Stop Activities in Asia-Pacific
25 November, 15:59 GMT
Engineers, former naval officers and technicians from Australia, India, South Korea, Spain and Canada have also been enlisted by the Taiwanese company for the project, according to the report.
All seven countries said to be involved in the Taiwanese project profess their commitment to the One-China Policy and have no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) in India has refused either to confirm or deny the findings of the report.
US President Joe Biden re-affirmed Washington’s commitment to the "One-China" principle during a virtual summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this month, the White House said.
The eight new diesel-electric attack submarines are being developed by the China Shipbuilding Corporation (CSBC) in Kaohsiung, the second-biggest city in Taiwan on the island’s southern seaboard.
The cost of the project is $16 billion, as estimated by UK-headquartered think-tank the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS). The project started in 2017 and the construction of the first submarine began last year. It is believed that he first of the eight sub-sea boats will be delivered before 2025.
The report further states that firms in Japan, the Netherlands and Germany were also approached by the Taiwanese manufacturer for help with the project, but the governments didn’t accede to CSBC’s requests because of the risk of stoking up Beijing’s anger.
The Chinese foreign ministry has warned the countries involved in the Taiwanese project, saying that they are “playing with fire and those who play with fire get burnt themselves.”
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:19 GMTAfter Months of Priests' Protest at Pilgrimage Sites, Uttarakhand Gov't Dissolves Shrine Board
15:35 GMTSouth Korea Rejects Claim It Is Helping Taiwan With 'Indigenous Defence Submarine Programme'
15:27 GMTEpstein Competed With Trump to Seduce Young Women, Ex-POTUS' Accuser Claims
15:25 GMTGerman Court Sentences Iraqi to Life in World's First Case of Genocide Against Yazidis
15:01 GMTFBI Investigates Whether Long Island Blast Could be Linked to Terrorism
15:00 GMTRussian Startup Offers $200,000 for Right to Use Applicant's Face on Its Robot 'Forever'
14:59 GMTUK Spy Chief Urges Intel Services to 'Tap Into Global Tech' to Address 'Changing Nature of Threats'
14:52 GMTAlexander Lukashenko Says Poland-Belarus Refugee Crisis May be Resolved by Year-End
14:34 GMTSudan Denies Reports of Resumed Clashes at Border With Ethiopia
14:29 GMTFrance Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize, Economy Minister Says
14:24 GMTIraqi Political Groups Reportedly Seek to Forge Bloc in Push to Drive US Forces From Country
14:22 GMTStoltenberg & Latvian Foreign Minister Deliver Remarks at NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Riga
14:20 GMTUS Revokes Terrorist Designation for Colombia's FARC
14:03 GMTWEF Says Will Continue to Prepare for Annual Meeting in Davos Despite Omicron Concerns
13:59 GMTIndian Opposition Demands That Bihar Chief Resign After Liquor Bottles Are Found in State Assembly
13:49 GMTTrump, 6 January Panel to Face Off in Federal Appeals Court Over White House Docs
13:37 GMTMinsk Ready to Deploy Russian Nuclear Weapons if NATO Systems Appear in Poland, Lukashenko Says
13:00 GMTPutin Undecided if He Will Run for President Again
12:49 GMTSudanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Country's Capital - Photo, Video
12:39 GMTPETA Launches Fake Store Touting 'Human Leather Goods,' Slams Urban Outfitters