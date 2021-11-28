https://sputniknews.com/20211128/taiwan-scrambles-jets-to-fend-off-27-chinese-military-aircraft-1091092199.html

Taiwan Scrambles Jets to Fend Off 27 Chinese Military Aircraft

Taiwan Scrambles Jets to Fend Off 27 Chinese Military Aircraft

Over the past two months, the island has deployed its Air Force on numerous occasions to force Chinese aircraft to change course once they approached the... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T18:24+0000

2021-11-28T18:24+0000

2021-11-28T18:24+0000

asia & pacific

china

taiwan

pla air force

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107356/00/1073560036_0:0:4290:2413_1920x0_80_0_0_837ef25d496c4618db12c5c7c62405a3.jpg

Taiwan's Defence Ministry has announced that it had to scramble jets after 27 Chinese military aircraft entered its air defence identification zone. The deployed jets "warned" the Chinese planes to change their course. The island also activated ground air defences to monitor the movements of the Chinese aircraft.The Chinese aircraft group consisted of 18 fighter jets of unspecified models, five H-6 bombers, as well as one Y-20 aerial refuelling aircraft. The ministry did not specify what the three remaining aircraft were.The PLA's jets and bombers flew near Taiwan's southern borders before turning away and flying back to their bases.Taipei has been reporting increased activity by the Chinese Air Force for the past two months, each time scrambling jets to fend them off. China sees the island as a part of its territory and a breakaway province, but has so far taken no action in order to forcibly incorporate it into the country.Beijing strongly condemns any attempts by foreign countries to communicate with Taiwan as an independent entity. China also harshly condemned the US plans to sell new armaments and upgrades to the island's armed forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20211118/taiwan-shows-off-its-upgraded-f-16-fighters-supplied-by-us-1090838272.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

asia & pacific, china, taiwan, pla air force