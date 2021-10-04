https://sputniknews.com/20211004/taiwan-scrambles-jets-after-52-chinese-military-aircraft-fly-near-its-airspace-1089650787.html

Taiwan Scrambles Jets After 52 Chinese Military Aircraft Fly Near Its Airspace

Taiwan Scrambles Jets After 52 Chinese Military Aircraft Fly Near Its Airspace

Over the last three days, the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory, has reported detecting 100 flybys of Chinese military jets... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T12:18+0000

2021-10-04T12:18+0000

2021-10-04T12:43+0000

asia & pacific

china

taiwan

pla air force

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107356/00/1073560036_0:0:4290:2413_1920x0_80_0_0_837ef25d496c4618db12c5c7c62405a3.jpg

Taiwan scrambled jets after it spotted 52 military aircraft belonging to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force flying in the proximity of the Pratas Islands controlled by Taipei, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said. A dozen Chinese H-6 bombers and 31 J-16 fighter jets were among the detected PLA aircraft.This is the third day that Taiwan reports Chinese military aircraft flying close to its defence systems detection range. On 3 October, the island reported sighting 39 PLA aircraft, among them fighter jets, Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, and KJ-500 early warning and control jets. Prior to that, Taiwan said it spotted 38 Chinese jets flying in proximity of its airspace on Friday.The island's Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang slammed the actions of China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, as "brutal and barbarian". He claimed that Beijing jeopardises peace in the region. Taipei also urged the US and Australia to cooperate with the island on security in the face of the alleged threat from China.The two countries do not officially recognise Taiwan, but do not back Beijing's claims for it either. The US routinely sends its warships to sail through the Taiwan Strait, sparking harsh criticism from China every time this happens. Washington also expressed concern on 4 October over China's "provocative military action" – referring to its recent flybys near Taiwan's airspace.

https://sputniknews.com/20211003/china-sends-nearly-40-jets-to-fly-near-taiwans-airspace-for-second-day-in-row-1089621700.html

Martian The Pentagon owned så called "the self-governed island" has gone into the same trap as Ukrain, just 100 times worse! Than island has stepped into a pile of shit, it does not have shoes for, Hope it will be cleansed from the Corporate profit's garbage as soon as yesterday. 1

hassadnah Taiwan is part of china. Taiwan can never breakaway from China, how to pull away Taiwan away from China??? China have all legal right to fly over Taiwan island air space as what china did in other provinces of mainland. I would like to see China increase the number of plane every day. Make sure these plane are fully armed, just in case Taiwan try to attack them with F16 or ground missiles. China also must standby full spectrum of retaliation in case of Taiwan provocation against the flying plane. 1

4

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

asia & pacific, china, taiwan, pla air force