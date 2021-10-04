Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/taiwan-scrambles-jets-after-52-chinese-military-aircraft-fly-near-its-airspace-1089650787.html
Taiwan scrambled jets after it spotted 52 military aircraft belonging to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force flying in the proximity of the Pratas Islands controlled by Taipei, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said. A dozen Chinese H-6 bombers and 31 J-16 fighter jets were among the detected PLA aircraft.This is the third day that Taiwan reports Chinese military aircraft flying close to its defence systems detection range. On 3 October, the island reported sighting 39 PLA aircraft, among them fighter jets, Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, and KJ-500 early warning and control jets. Prior to that, Taiwan said it spotted 38 Chinese jets flying in proximity of its airspace on Friday.The island's Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang slammed the actions of China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, as "brutal and barbarian". He claimed that Beijing jeopardises peace in the region. Taipei also urged the US and Australia to cooperate with the island on security in the face of the alleged threat from China.The two countries do not officially recognise Taiwan, but do not back Beijing's claims for it either. The US routinely sends its warships to sail through the Taiwan Strait, sparking harsh criticism from China every time this happens. Washington also expressed concern on 4 October over China's "provocative military action" – referring to its recent flybys near Taiwan's airspace.
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/china-sends-nearly-40-jets-to-fly-near-taiwans-airspace-for-second-day-in-row-1089621700.html
The Pentagon owned så called "the self-governed island" has gone into the same trap as Ukrain, just 100 times worse! Than island has stepped into a pile of shit, it does not have shoes for, Hope it will be cleansed from the Corporate profit's garbage as soon as yesterday.
Taiwan is part of china. Taiwan can never breakaway from China, how to pull away Taiwan away from China??? China have all legal right to fly over Taiwan island air space as what china did in other provinces of mainland. I would like to see China increase the number of plane every day. Make sure these plane are fully armed, just in case Taiwan try to attack them with F16 or ground missiles. China also must standby full spectrum of retaliation in case of Taiwan provocation against the flying plane.
china
Taiwan Scrambles Jets After 52 Chinese Military Aircraft Fly Near Its Airspace

12:18 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 12:43 GMT 04.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Wally Santana In this Sept. 16, 2014, file photo, a Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off from a closed section of highway during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Chiayi, central Taiwan
© AP Photo / Wally Santana
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Over the last three days, the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory, has reported detecting 100 flybys of Chinese military jets along the edge of its controlled airspace.
Taiwan scrambled jets after it spotted 52 military aircraft belonging to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force flying in the proximity of the Pratas Islands controlled by Taipei, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said. A dozen Chinese H-6 bombers and 31 J-16 fighter jets were among the detected PLA aircraft.
This is the third day that Taiwan reports Chinese military aircraft flying close to its defence systems detection range. On 3 October, the island reported sighting 39 PLA aircraft, among them fighter jets, Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, and KJ-500 early warning and control jets. Prior to that, Taiwan said it spotted 38 Chinese jets flying in proximity of its airspace on Friday.
The island's Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang slammed the actions of China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, as "brutal and barbarian". He claimed that Beijing jeopardises peace in the region. Taipei also urged the US and Australia to cooperate with the island on security in the face of the alleged threat from China.
The two countries do not officially recognise Taiwan, but do not back Beijing's claims for it either. The US routinely sends its warships to sail through the Taiwan Strait, sparking harsh criticism from China every time this happens. Washington also expressed concern on 4 October over China's "provocative military action" – referring to its recent flybys near Taiwan's airspace.
"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan", US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
The Pentagon owned så called "the self-governed island" has gone into the same trap as Ukrain, just 100 times worse! Than island has stepped into a pile of shit, it does not have shoes for, Hope it will be cleansed from the Corporate profit's garbage as soon as yesterday.
Martian
Martian
4 October, 15:35 GMT
Taiwan is part of china. Taiwan can never breakaway from China, how to pull away Taiwan away from China??? China have all legal right to fly over Taiwan island air space as what china did in other provinces of mainland. I would like to see China increase the number of plane every day. Make sure these plane are fully armed, just in case Taiwan try to attack them with F16 or ground missiles. China also must standby full spectrum of retaliation in case of Taiwan provocation against the flying plane.
hassadnah
hassadnah
4 October, 16:10 GMT
