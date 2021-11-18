Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: US Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/taiwan-shows-off-its-upgraded-f-16-fighters-supplied-by-us-1090838272.html
Taiwan Shows Off Its Upgraded F-16 Fighters Supplied by US
Taiwan Shows Off Its Upgraded F-16 Fighters Supplied by US
China, which considers Taiwan as a breakaway province, has repeatedly condemned Washington's efforts to boost the military of the island by supplying... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T19:07+0000
2021-11-18T19:07+0000
us
asia & pacific
taiwan
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104946/57/1049465753_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_fe5a0d06b3a815c7a57d431af243ea6f.jpg
Taiwan’s head, Tsai Ing-wen, has demonstrated the air force's 64 newly upgraded F-16V fighters, which are currently stationed at the military base in Chiayi located in the west of the island.According to the AP's report, another 141 F-16 A/B jets that Taiwan still operates will also be retrofitted by the end of 2023.The upgraded F-16Vs still remain in the fourth-generation class of jets, as major global powers, including China and the US, slowly switch to stealthier fifth-generation fighters.The ageing fleet of fighters was upgraded as part of Taiwan-US military cooperation, which has been strongly criticised by China. The latter sees Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory, but does not currently control it. The Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, have repeatedly noted that they are still planning to unify the island with the rest of the country.Beijing has never indicated that reunification will be achieved via military means, but Taipei and Washington both fear it is possible. US President Joe Biden recently threw his weight behind the island, suggesting that American troops would defend it in case of Chinese aggression. At the same time, POTUS later clarified that the US was not changing its policy towards Taiwan and does not encourage its independence from China. Biden stressed that it is for the island's people to decide what their future will look like.
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/congressional-think-tank-urges-us-to-take-robust-actions-on-taiwan-amid-tensions-with-china-1090815160.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104946/57/1049465753_488:0:2801:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_230ca1257a33b6e9fbf5274be38a4b5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, asia & pacific, taiwan, f-16

Taiwan Shows Off Its Upgraded F-16 Fighters Supplied by US

19:07 GMT 18.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / Chiang Ying-yingTaiwan Air Force F-16 fighter (File)
Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / Chiang Ying-ying
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
China, which considers Taiwan as a breakaway province, has repeatedly condemned Washington's efforts to boost the military of the island by supplying armaments, including offensive ones.
Taiwan’s head, Tsai Ing-wen, has demonstrated the air force's 64 newly upgraded F-16V fighters, which are currently stationed at the military base in Chiayi located in the west of the island.
According to the AP's report, another 141 F-16 A/B jets that Taiwan still operates will also be retrofitted by the end of 2023.
"I believe that as long as we adhere to the values of democracy and freedom, there will be more like-minded countries standing on the same front with us", Tsai Ing-wen said.
The upgraded F-16Vs still remain in the fourth-generation class of jets, as major global powers, including China and the US, slowly switch to stealthier fifth-generation fighters.
The ageing fleet of fighters was upgraded as part of Taiwan-US military cooperation, which has been strongly criticised by China. The latter sees Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory, but does not currently control it. The Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, have repeatedly noted that they are still planning to unify the island with the rest of the country.
Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
Congressional Think Tank Urges US to Take Robust Actions on Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
01:42 GMT
Beijing has never indicated that reunification will be achieved via military means, but Taipei and Washington both fear it is possible. US President Joe Biden recently threw his weight behind the island, suggesting that American troops would defend it in case of Chinese aggression. At the same time, POTUS later clarified that the US was not changing its policy towards Taiwan and does not encourage its independence from China. Biden stressed that it is for the island's people to decide what their future will look like.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:07 GMTTaiwan Shows Off Its Upgraded F-16 Fighters Supplied by US
18:51 GMTOops! Democratic Campaign Committee Ad Uses Russian Plane When Touting Biden's Infrastructure Plan
18:18 GMTOklahoma Governor Halts Death Sentence of Julius Jones Convicted of Killing Businessman in 1999
18:13 GMTUK Agrees to Sell Ukraine Warships, Missiles Amid Increasing NATO Military's Black Sea Presence
18:11 GMTUS Sanctions Six Iranians, One Entity For Alleged Attempt to Influence US 2020 Elections
17:40 GMTAustrian Parliament Strips Ex-Chancellor Kurz of Parliamentary Immunity
17:24 GMTUS Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial
16:49 GMTBoris Johnson’s Sister Rachel Reveals PM Knew Epstein’s 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell at Oxford
16:36 GMTPutin: Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue
16:17 GMTBiden: It’s Time to Determine If ‘America Won the Competition for 21st Century’
15:51 GMTPakistan Parliament Approves Chemical Castration for Habitual Rapists
15:50 GMTPfizer to Sell 10Mln Doses of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Treatment to US Government for $5.29Bln
15:49 GMT'Bitcoin May "Spoil" Youth': Prime Minister Modi Warns Ahead of Country's Cryptocurrency Regulation
15:45 GMTDemocrats Reportedly Cast Doubts on Whether Biden Will Run in 2024 Election
15:43 GMTSo What is in UK Government’s New Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands?
15:31 GMTTimes Claim Albania Will House UK Asylum Claimants Debunked by ‘Mis-Gendered’ Minister
15:17 GMTKamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions
15:08 GMTPentagon Wants to Make Its Space Assets ‘More Difficult to Find’ After Russia’s Anti-Satellite Test
14:50 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Massive Salary Sees Manchester United Wage Bill Sour to Record Highs
14:23 GMTMagnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says