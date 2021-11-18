https://sputniknews.com/20211118/taiwan-shows-off-its-upgraded-f-16-fighters-supplied-by-us-1090838272.html

Taiwan Shows Off Its Upgraded F-16 Fighters Supplied by US

China, which considers Taiwan as a breakaway province, has repeatedly condemned Washington's efforts to boost the military of the island by supplying...

Taiwan’s head, Tsai Ing-wen, has demonstrated the air force's 64 newly upgraded F-16V fighters, which are currently stationed at the military base in Chiayi located in the west of the island.According to the AP's report, another 141 F-16 A/B jets that Taiwan still operates will also be retrofitted by the end of 2023.The upgraded F-16Vs still remain in the fourth-generation class of jets, as major global powers, including China and the US, slowly switch to stealthier fifth-generation fighters.The ageing fleet of fighters was upgraded as part of Taiwan-US military cooperation, which has been strongly criticised by China. The latter sees Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory, but does not currently control it. The Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, have repeatedly noted that they are still planning to unify the island with the rest of the country.Beijing has never indicated that reunification will be achieved via military means, but Taipei and Washington both fear it is possible. US President Joe Biden recently threw his weight behind the island, suggesting that American troops would defend it in case of Chinese aggression. At the same time, POTUS later clarified that the US was not changing its policy towards Taiwan and does not encourage its independence from China. Biden stressed that it is for the island's people to decide what their future will look like.

