US Transport Sec Buttigieg Wriggles on Ridiculed 'Racist Roads' Comments

US Transport Sec Buttigieg Wriggles on Ridiculed 'Racist Roads' Comments

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has tried to dig himself out of the hole of claiming roads are racist. Buttigieg claimed to MSNBC on Sunday he did not mean to make Americans "feel guilty" when he said road planning had previously been used for discriminatory ends."What we’re doing is we are reconnecting people who may have been disconnected or divided by discriminatory decisions in the past," he said. "That helps everybody," he insisted. "I don’t know why anybody would be against reconnecting people who have been divided by discriminatory decisions in the past.""And again, the point is not to make America feel guilty," he continued. "The point is to make America better and more equitable and more effective in moving people to where they need to go."In his November 8 comments, Buttigieg — who former president Donald Trump compared to Mad magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman during his failed bid for the Democratic presidential nomination — said he was surprised that not all Americans knew roads were racial constructs."I’m still surprised that some people were surprised when I pointed to the fact that if a highway was built for the purpose of dividing a White and a Black neighborhood, or if an underpass was constructed such that a bus carrying mostly Black and Puerto Rican kids to a beach... was designed too low for it to pass by, that that obviously reflects racism that went into those design choices," he said.Buttigieg drew fire last month for taking paternity leave after the birth of his and husband Chasten Glezman's surrogate child in the middle of the supply chain crisis gripping the country.Last week he was forced to deny a feud had developed between him Vice President Kamala Harris.

