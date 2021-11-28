Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/us-transport-sec-buttigieg-wriggles-on-ridiculed-racist-roads-comments-1091094259.html
US Transport Sec Buttigieg Wriggles on Ridiculed 'Racist Roads' Comments
US Transport Sec Buttigieg Wriggles on Ridiculed 'Racist Roads' Comments
Pete Buttigieg came under fire last month for taking maternity leave after the birth of his and his husband's surrogate child while the country was locked in a... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T21:43+0000
2021-11-28T21:43+0000
us
racism
pete buttigieg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091094170_1:0:3640:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b3d0cdccf1e3449434f3bf6accbbc66d.jpg
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has tried to dig himself out of the hole of claiming roads are racist. Buttigieg claimed to MSNBC on Sunday he did not mean to make Americans "feel guilty" when he said road planning had previously been used for discriminatory ends."What we’re doing is we are reconnecting people who may have been disconnected or divided by discriminatory decisions in the past," he said. "That helps everybody," he insisted. "I don’t know why anybody would be against reconnecting people who have been divided by discriminatory decisions in the past.""And again, the point is not to make America feel guilty," he continued. "The point is to make America better and more equitable and more effective in moving people to where they need to go."In his November 8 comments, Buttigieg — who former president Donald Trump compared to Mad magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman during his failed bid for the Democratic presidential nomination — said he was surprised that not all Americans knew roads were racial constructs."I’m still surprised that some people were surprised when I pointed to the fact that if a highway was built for the purpose of dividing a White and a Black neighborhood, or if an underpass was constructed such that a bus carrying mostly Black and Puerto Rican kids to a beach... was designed too low for it to pass by, that that obviously reflects racism that went into those design choices," he said.Buttigieg drew fire last month for taking paternity leave after the birth of his and husband Chasten Glezman's surrogate child in the middle of the supply chain crisis gripping the country.Last week he was forced to deny a feud had developed between him Vice President Kamala Harris.
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/buttigieg-refuses-to-apologize-for-taking-parental-leave-amid-supply-chain-crisis-1089993626.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091094170_911:0:3640:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_70f66a086fbfdc65b326c255ec6f5575.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, racism, pete buttigieg

US Transport Sec Buttigieg Wriggles on Ridiculed 'Racist Roads' Comments

21:43 GMT 28.11.2021
© REUTERS / YVES HERMANCOP26 in Glasgow
COP26 in Glasgow - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© REUTERS / YVES HERMAN
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Pete Buttigieg came under fire last month for taking maternity leave after the birth of his and his husband's surrogate child while the country was locked in a supply chain crisis. Last week he was forced to deny feuding with Vice President Kamala Harris.
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has tried to dig himself out of the hole of claiming roads are racist.
Buttigieg claimed to MSNBC on Sunday he did not mean to make Americans "feel guilty" when he said road planning had previously been used for discriminatory ends.
"What we’re doing is we are reconnecting people who may have been disconnected or divided by discriminatory decisions in the past," he said.
"That helps everybody," he insisted. "I don’t know why anybody would be against reconnecting people who have been divided by discriminatory decisions in the past."
"And again, the point is not to make America feel guilty," he continued. "The point is to make America better and more equitable and more effective in moving people to where they need to go."
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg prepares to give a live interview to the news media outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Defends Taking Parental Leave Amid Supply-Chain Crisis
17 October, 21:10 GMT
In his November 8 comments, Buttigieg — who former president Donald Trump compared to Mad magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman during his failed bid for the Democratic presidential nomination — said he was surprised that not all Americans knew roads were racial constructs.
"I’m still surprised that some people were surprised when I pointed to the fact that if a highway was built for the purpose of dividing a White and a Black neighborhood, or if an underpass was constructed such that a bus carrying mostly Black and Puerto Rican kids to a beach... was designed too low for it to pass by, that that obviously reflects racism that went into those design choices," he said.
Buttigieg drew fire last month for taking paternity leave after the birth of his and husband Chasten Glezman's surrogate child in the middle of the supply chain crisis gripping the country.
Last week he was forced to deny a feud had developed between him Vice President Kamala Harris.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:43 GMTUS Transport Sec Buttigieg Wriggles on Ridiculed 'Racist Roads' Comments
21:05 GMTNew Jersey School to Remove President Woodrow Wilson's Name Over Racism Legacy
21:01 GMTTrump's Super PAC to Hold Biggest Fundraiser Yet Amid Biden's Sinking Polls - Report
20:56 GMTFrance Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants
19:46 GMTWHO: Data Insufficient to Conclude Omicron More Dangerous Than Delta
19:02 GMTUS Reportedly Sends Two Military Convoys to Syria Consisting of Over 100 Vehicles
18:24 GMTTaiwan Scrambles Jets to Fend Off 27 Chinese Military Aircraft
18:09 GMTBelarusian Security Council Says Kiev Stirring Up Migration Issue to Get Money From West
18:03 GMTPresident Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
17:52 GMTSouth African Doctor Says 'Mild' COVID-19 Variant Omicron Already 'Seeded' in UK
17:38 GMTPoll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run
17:27 GMTHunter Biden Received 3-Carat Diamond on Top of $10M a Year Deal With Chinese Businessman, Book Says
17:17 GMTWill the Maxwell Trial Expose Epstein's Rich & Powerful Friends or Turn Into Another Cover-Up?
17:12 GMTSouth Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain
16:32 GMTKremlin: Anti-Russian Campaign Could Be Used to Distract From Kiev’s Possible Military Op in Donbass
16:11 GMTGermany Warns US Congress Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Will 'Damage Transatlantic Unity', Docs Show
15:54 GMTPrince Harry Lashed Out at Prince William Who Asked Him Not to Rush Things With Meghan, Book Claims
15:45 GMTPoland Ready to Help Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus to Home Countries
15:05 GMTTwo Iranian Seamen 'in Good Health' After Being Rescued by US Navy Ship in Gulf
14:51 GMTThe Omicron Strain: What is Known About New COVID-19 'Variant of Concern'