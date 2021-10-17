Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/buttigieg-refuses-to-apologize-for-taking-parental-leave-amid-supply-chain-crisis-1089993626.html
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Defends Taking Parental Leave Amid Supply-Chain Crisis
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Defends Taking Parental Leave Amid Supply-Chain Crisis
The former presidential candidate, who has been on parental leave since mid-August, warned, however, that supply chain bottlenecks are likely to continue... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T21:10+0000
2021-10-17T21:18+0000
us
democrats
pete buttigieg
biden administration
children
crisis
parents
us department of transportation
supply chain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089993998_0:87:3089:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_3eea8f1a2519a6d366378b8bff67f979.jpg
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has defended going on paternity leave despite the crippling supply chain crisis that has left cargo ships anchored offshore at US ports.In response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who earlier mocked the Biden administration official for "trying to figure out how to breastfeed," Buttigieg insisted that it’s “not a vacation, it’s work.”“The work we are doing is joyful, fulfilling, important work, it’s important work and it’s work that every American ought to be able to do when they welcome a new child into their family,“ he added.At the same time, he hinted that the supply chain crisis is expected to drag on beyond the holiday season.“A lot of the challenges that we’ve been experiencing this year will continue into next year, but there are both short-term and long-term steps that we can take to do something about,” Buttigieg said.On Wednesday, Buttigieg said Biden's infrastructure proposals that Congress is working through could also help mitigate global supply chain issues. However, these measures are unlikely to alleviate bottlenecks in a timely manner because of the damage inflicted by years of economic offshoring and privatization, experts told Sputnik.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089993998_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2cc43fd8b5c383f0e875bf48ff29af8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, democrats, pete buttigieg, biden administration, children, crisis, parents, us department of transportation, supply chain

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Defends Taking Parental Leave Amid Supply-Chain Crisis

21:10 GMT 17.10.2021 (Updated: 21:18 GMT 17.10.2021)
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg prepares to give a live interview to the news media outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2021.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg prepares to give a live interview to the news media outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
The former presidential candidate, who has been on parental leave since mid-August, warned, however, that supply chain bottlenecks are likely to continue through the holidays.
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has defended going on paternity leave despite the crippling supply chain crisis that has left cargo ships anchored offshore at US ports.
In response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who earlier mocked the Biden administration official for "trying to figure out how to breastfeed," Buttigieg insisted that it’s “not a vacation, it’s work.”

“I’m not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson or anyone else for taking care of our premature twins,“ Buttigieg told CNN's “State of the Union.“

“The work we are doing is joyful, fulfilling, important work, it’s important work and it’s work that every American ought to be able to do when they welcome a new child into their family,“ he added.
At the same time, he hinted that the supply chain crisis is expected to drag on beyond the holiday season.
“A lot of the challenges that we’ve been experiencing this year will continue into next year, but there are both short-term and long-term steps that we can take to do something about,” Buttigieg said.
On Wednesday, Buttigieg said Biden's infrastructure proposals that Congress is working through could also help mitigate global supply chain issues. However, these measures are unlikely to alleviate bottlenecks in a timely manner because of the damage inflicted by years of economic offshoring and privatization, experts told Sputnik.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:16 GMTTexas' Abbott Says Biden's 'Catastrophic Border Policies' Abandoned Citizens Near Border
21:10 GMTTransportation Secretary Buttigieg Defends Taking Parental Leave Amid Supply-Chain Crisis
20:35 GMTCollege Professor's Car Stolen During Lecture on Crime in Albuquerque - Report
20:30 GMTChinese Army Newspaper Urges 'People's War' Against CIA Infiltration
19:35 GMTOnly In for Illegal Aliens? Dems Refuse to Admit 80,000 Qualified Workers Without Immigration Reform
19:18 GMTVideo: Pennsylvania Mall on Lockdown After Shots Fired, 'Several' People Injured - Reports
18:51 GMT'Just Stop & Do No Harm': Why Biden's $3.5 Trillion Bill Will Hurt US Economy for Generations
18:25 GMTNetizens Sceptical Over Results of Joe Biden’s Physical Test as WH Says POTUS to Be Examined 'Soon'
18:16 GMTFamily of Murdered MP Sir David Amess Thank Well-Wishers for Tributes
17:57 GMTEx-US Air Force Captain Says UFOs Are Alien and Want to Send Message to Humans About Nuclear Weapons
17:56 GMTRussia’s Team Spirit Wins The International Dota 2 Championship for First Time
17:28 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Says Iran Brings Violence, Instability to 'Every Place It Goes'
17:03 GMTUK Home Secretary Hints at Banning Online Anonymity in Wake of MP’s Murder
16:42 GMTUS-India Begin Military Drills in Alaska, With Fun Games, Kabaddi & Snowball Fight Hogging Limelight
16:33 GMTThe Holmfield Hum: Mysterious Sound Continues Tormenting Residents One Year Later
16:31 GMTNewcastle-Tottenham Football Match Suspended Over Medical Emergency
15:47 GMTEarth Surrounded by Huge Magnetic Tunnel, New Study Claims
15:43 GMTRussian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS
15:40 GMTDavid Amess Murderer: What We Know So Far About Somali Suspect
15:24 GMTNotorious Strikes Again: Conor McGregor Breaks Italian DJ's Nose in Sudden Fight, Reports Say