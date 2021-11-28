Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/italian-police-raid-juventus-offices-as-part-of-probe-into-player-transfers-1091081128.html
Italian Police Raid Juventus Offices as Part of Probe Into Player Transfers
Italian Police Raid Juventus Offices as Part of Probe Into Player Transfers
According to local newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, investigators are looking into 42 sales and acquisitions of athletes, including transfers involving... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T06:56+0000
2021-11-28T06:56+0000
juventus
cristiano ronaldo
investigation
sport
serie a
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091081102_0:129:1920:1209_1920x0_80_0_0_834ee437568ba514e07e9a6278212a5d.jpg
Italian police raided the offices of FC Juventus in Turin and Milan late on Saturday as part of a probe into the transfers of players. Turin prosecutor Anna Maria Loreto said investigators are looking into allegations whether Italy’s most acclaimed club, which has won 76 trophies, overinflated the value of their players when conducting transfers.Juventus confirmed that it is cooperating with the investigation without elaborating.According to local media, the investigators are probing transfers that occurred after the club signed Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. It has been rumoured that the $113 million deal as well as Ronaldo’s high wages have depleted the club’s coffers, with the situation being drastically exacerbated after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled all mass events.The probe is looking into whether Juventus’ bosses gave false information to investors, issued invoices for non-existent transfers, as well as exaggerated the prices of the transfers. Some of the transfers have raised eyebrows in the past – Miralem Pjanić's $67.9m move to Barcelona in 2020 in exchange for Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo bewildered sports pundits. They argued that the Bosnian player, who was 30 at the time, wasn't worth nearly $70 million considering his age and form.Six officials are under investigation, including the club’s president, Andrea Agnelli, the club’s former star Pavel Nedved, who now serves as Juventus' vice-president, and former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now the managing director of Football for Tottenham Hotspur.According to local media, it will be very difficult to prove malicious intent, as clubs value players differently, but if found guilty, Juventus could receive hefty fines or be given a points deduction. The Old Lady is not the only club in Italy’s Serie A facing a probe. Napoli has been under investigation for the same reasons.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091081102_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_fca2e62cebb48b722b47e501c4203dc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
juventus, cristiano ronaldo, investigation, sport, serie a

Italian Police Raid Juventus Offices as Part of Probe Into Player Transfers

06:56 GMT 28.11.2021
CC0 / / FC Juventus
FC Juventus - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
According to local newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, investigators are looking into 42 sales and acquisitions of athletes, including transfers involving Miralem Pjanić to Barcelona and Joao Cancelo to Manchester City.
Italian police raided the offices of FC Juventus in Turin and Milan late on Saturday as part of a probe into the transfers of players. Turin prosecutor Anna Maria Loreto said investigators are looking into allegations whether Italy’s most acclaimed club, which has won 76 trophies, overinflated the value of their players when conducting transfers.
Juventus confirmed that it is cooperating with the investigation without elaborating.

According to local media, the investigators are probing transfers that occurred after the club signed Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. It has been rumoured that the $113 million deal as well as Ronaldo’s high wages have depleted the club’s coffers, with the situation being drastically exacerbated after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled all mass events.

The probe is looking into whether Juventus’ bosses gave false information to investors, issued invoices for non-existent transfers, as well as exaggerated the prices of the transfers. Some of the transfers have raised eyebrows in the past – Miralem Pjanić's $67.9m move to Barcelona in 2020 in exchange for Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo bewildered sports pundits. They argued that the Bosnian player, who was 30 at the time, wasn't worth nearly $70 million considering his age and form.

Six officials are under investigation, including the club’s president, Andrea Agnelli, the club’s former star Pavel Nedved, who now serves as Juventus' vice-president, and former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now the managing director of Football for Tottenham Hotspur.

According to local media, it will be very difficult to prove malicious intent, as clubs value players differently, but if found guilty, Juventus could receive hefty fines or be given a points deduction. The Old Lady is not the only club in Italy’s Serie A facing a probe. Napoli has been under investigation for the same reasons.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:56 GMTItalian Police Raid Juventus Offices as Part of Probe Into Player Transfers
06:37 GMTBJP MP Gautam Gambhir Receives Third Death Threat After Similar Messages From 'Daesh Kashmir'
06:06 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Picks Up Her 'MI6 Anti-Hacker Encrypted' Phone 'for Two People Only'
06:01 GMTFukushima Plant's Operator Starts Surveys to Prepare for Wastewater Dump, Reports Say
05:52 GMT'All Mouth and No Trousers': Boris Johnson 'Fed Up' With Priti Patel Over Migrant Channel Crossings
05:35 GMTFood Prices in Israel Much Higher Than in EU, Here's Why
04:46 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Israel Closes Borders for Two Weeks Over Omicron Strain Fears
03:42 GMTHis Life, His Rules: Biden Spotted With Mask Down on His Chin While Inside Shop
03:28 GMTSouth Africa Laments Travel Restrictions, Calling Them ‘Punishment’ For ‘Excellent Science’
02:57 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Ready to Take Stand at Trial to 'Save Her Own Life' - Report
01:58 GMTMike Tyson Reveals Marijuana Makes Him 'Different Person' as He Launches New Cannabis Line
01:52 GMTConcerns About Spread of New Covid Strain Rise as Another Migrant Caravan Crosses Into US - Report
01:28 GMTMass Theft Occurs at Best Buy Store in Minnesota, Police Say
00:26 GMTTrump Keeps Mt. Rushmore Sculpture With His Face on It on Display in His Office
00:01 GMTA Glimpse of Hope: Biden Approval Rating Climbs 2 Points, But Still Scores Low on Economy - Poll
YesterdayAbbott Says Texas Is Ready For Possible Cold Winter Due to ‘Dozen Laws’ Signed
YesterdayBarnier Says France Has to 'Be Ruthless With the British' Amid Migrant Crisis - Report
YesterdayEx-Labour Leader Corbyn Slams 'Irrational' Suspension From Party One Year On
YesterdaySudanese Army Repels Attack by Ethiopian Troops With Casualties on Both Sides
YesterdayWHO Says No Need for Panic Over Omicron Coronavirus Strain as Much Remains Unknown