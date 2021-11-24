'Shameless & Unwatchable': Italian Media Slams Juventus After Stunning UCL Defeat to Chelsea
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAYSoccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Chelsea v Juventus - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 23, 2021 Chelsea's Ben Chilwell shoots at goal
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left them for Manchester United in early September, Juventus' on-field struggles have risen to such an extent that they are now languishing in eighth spot in Serie A. Their woes have now extended to the Champions League after suffering a humiliating defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday night.
The Italian media have slammed Juventus after they were given a 4-0 thrashing by Premier League table-toppers Chelsea in their Champions League encounter at Stamford Bridge in South West London.
The Blues dominated proceedings from start to finish before sealing a lopsided victory with goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Timo Werner.
Italian news outlets have been scathing in their criticism of Juve with sports website Tuttosport labelling the team "shameless" and "unwatchable."
The sports publication claimed that Juve "surrendered" in the British capital and were handed a "football lesson" by the former Premier League champions.
Corriere dello Sport was equally critical, calling the Italians "Little Juve."
Chelsea's win secured their place at the top of Group H with 12 points – while Juve have the same amount of points, Chelsea have a better goal difference.
Due to Chelsea's 4-0 triumph, Juve can only be group winners if Thomas Tuchel's team drop points in their next match against Zenit next month.
