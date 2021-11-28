Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/france-blames-uk-for-channel-drownings-for-being-too-attractive-to-migrants-1091092544.html
France Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants
France Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants
France has refused to accept responsibility for the drowning of at least 27 immigrants who set off from its territory just a few miles off the port of Calais ... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T20:56+0000
2021-11-28T20:56+0000
france
britain
great britain
uk
boris johnson
margaritis schinas
priti patel
ankie broekers-krol
gerald darmanin
ylva johansson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091092761_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a9d6e930ebb6c382aeec5bcb77c9b1b5.jpg
France has tried to blame the UK for the drowning of 27 migrants off Calais this week — demanding that it make itself "less attractive" to asylum-seekers.Speaking at a crisis summit, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin claimed the UK must be more "responsible" and make itself "less attractive for migrants".At least 27 immigrants — including three children and five women, one pregnant — drowned on Wednesday when the flimsy people-traffickers' dinghy carrying them deflated and sank just miles off the French channel port of Calais.Paris barred British Home Secretary Priti Patel from attending the summit at the last minute after Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron proposing cooperation on halting the deadly trade in human misery.Unlike most European Union nations, the UK does not have a national ID card. Proposals floated by Europhile prime minister Tony Blair's Labour government in 2006 were abandoned in the face of a public backlash.Despite Patel's exclusion, Darmanin denied the meeting was "anti-English". But he said the European Union should "tell them a few things"."Firstly, help us fight people-smuggling better," he pleaded "We need intelligence. Responses to requests from the French police are not always given."The French navy has been criticised for repeatedly failing to intercept people-trafficking boats launching from its territory, preferring to shadow them until they reach British waters from where they are rescued by the Royal Navy or RNLI lifeboats and taken to Dover and other havens."Everyone knows there are more than 1.2 million illegal immigrants in Great Britain," the minister claimed RTL radio, "and that British employers use this labour force to make things that the British manufacture and consume."He boasted that France deports 20,000 immigrants a year, compared to the UK's 6,000 as another example of irresponsible British attractiveness.The summit was poorly-attended however. Dutch Migration Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol and Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden and Asylum and Migration Minister Sammy Mahdi were the only other national officials present EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Europol executive director Catherine De Bolle also attended, while Germany sent only Christian Democrat MP Stephan Mayer. Natacha Bouchart, the Mayoress of Calais was present as well.European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas was clear on Saturday that the unchecked stream of illegal immigration from France and the Low Countries was a punishment for the UK leaving the EU in 2020The Promised Land?Earlier on Sunday, former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith stressed that France's attacks on "Les Anglais" were nothing new, and were common as a form of electioneering even when the UK was still an EU member.British human rights lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie challenged the government's argument that France was a safe country for immigrants to claim asylum in under the EU's Dublin agreement.She cited the 2011 French 'burqa ban' legislation and more recent laws against charities handing out food parcels to those camped near the channel ports.And in an article in the Sunday Telegraph, migrants told why they wanted to settle in Britain and how French authorities were driving them to leave the country for the UK.They said French police drive them out of their squatter camps and rough-sleeping sites nightly — while in the UK asylum-seekers are accommodated in municipal housing or hotels, and have free access to public healthcare.One Iraqi immigrant said Britain's ethnic diversity and tolerance — compared to France — were what drew him to make the perilous English Channel crossing.
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/macron-bashed-for-throwing-toys-out-of-pram-as-patel-uninvited-to-eu-talks-on-channel-crossings-1091087381.html
france
britain
great britain
calais
english channel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091092761_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_997ad340b456984b6a62d85ac99b9a62.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, britain, great britain, uk, boris johnson, margaritis schinas, priti patel, ankie broekers-krol, gerald darmanin, ylva johansson, emmanuel macron, calais, english channel, asylum seekers, drowning, illegal immigration, people trafficking

France Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants

20:56 GMT 28.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOLMeeting in response to cross-Channel migration, in Calais
Meeting in response to cross-Channel migration, in Calais - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
France has refused to accept responsibility for the drowning of at least 27 immigrants who set off from its territory just a few miles off the port of Calais — and disinvited the British home secretary after Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested cooperation on catching people-traffickers.
France has tried to blame the UK for the drowning of 27 migrants off Calais this week — demanding that it make itself "less attractive" to asylum-seekers.
Speaking at a crisis summit, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin claimed the UK must be more "responsible" and make itself "less attractive for migrants".
At least 27 immigrants — including three children and five women, one pregnant — drowned on Wednesday when the flimsy people-traffickers' dinghy carrying them deflated and sank just miles off the French channel port of Calais.
Paris barred British Home Secretary Priti Patel from attending the summit at the last minute after Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron proposing cooperation on halting the deadly trade in human misery.
Rather that take responsibility for French failures to stop the deadly traffic, Darmanin claimed asylum-seekers were "attracted by England, especially the labour market which means you can work in England without any identification."
Unlike most European Union nations, the UK does not have a national ID card. Proposals floated by Europhile prime minister Tony Blair's Labour government in 2006 were abandoned in the face of a public backlash.
"Britain must take its responsibility and limit its economic attractiveness," he claimed. "Britain left Europe, but not the world."
Despite Patel's exclusion, Darmanin denied the meeting was "anti-English". But he said the European Union should "tell them a few things".
"Firstly, help us fight people-smuggling better," he pleaded "We need intelligence. Responses to requests from the French police are not always given."
The French navy has been criticised for repeatedly failing to intercept people-trafficking boats launching from its territory, preferring to shadow them until they reach British waters from where they are rescued by the Royal Navy or RNLI lifeboats and taken to Dover and other havens.
"Everyone knows there are more than 1.2 million illegal immigrants in Great Britain," the minister claimed RTL radio, "and that British employers use this labour force to make things that the British manufacture and consume."
He boasted that France deports 20,000 immigrants a year, compared to the UK's 6,000 as another example of irresponsible British attractiveness.
The summit was poorly-attended however. Dutch Migration Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol and Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden and Asylum and Migration Minister Sammy Mahdi were the only other national officials present
EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Europol executive director Catherine De Bolle also attended, while Germany sent only Christian Democrat MP Stephan Mayer. Natacha Bouchart, the Mayoress of Calais was present as well.
A British Border Force vessel carries a group of men thought to be migrants into Dover harbour, Southern England, Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
Macron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings
14:00 GMT
European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas was clear on Saturday that the unchecked stream of illegal immigration from France and the Low Countries was a punishment for the UK leaving the EU in 2020
"I recall well the main slogan of the referendum campaign is 'we take back control'," Schinas told reporters in Greece. "Since the UK took back control it's up to them now to find the necessary measures to operationalise the control they took back."
© REUTERS / AZAD LASHKARIFamily mourns the death of Maryam Nuri, who died trying to cross the channel between France and Britain, in Erbil
Family mourns the death of Maryam Nuri, who died trying to cross the channel between France and Britain, in Erbil - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
Family mourns the death of Maryam Nuri, who died trying to cross the channel between France and Britain, in Erbil
© REUTERS / AZAD LASHKARI

The Promised Land?

Earlier on Sunday, former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith stressed that France's attacks on "Les Anglais" were nothing new, and were common as a form of electioneering even when the UK was still an EU member.
British human rights lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie challenged the government's argument that France was a safe country for immigrants to claim asylum in under the EU's Dublin agreement.
She cited the 2011 French 'burqa ban' legislation and more recent laws against charities handing out food parcels to those camped near the channel ports.
And in an article in the Sunday Telegraph, migrants told why they wanted to settle in Britain and how French authorities were driving them to leave the country for the UK.
They said French police drive them out of their squatter camps and rough-sleeping sites nightly — while in the UK asylum-seekers are accommodated in municipal housing or hotels, and have free access to public healthcare.
One Iraqi immigrant said Britain's ethnic diversity and tolerance — compared to France — were what drew him to make the perilous English Channel crossing.

“There [are] in England many people from other places. But in France, it is a very different country."

100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:05 GMTNew Jersey School to Remove President Woodrow Wilson's Name Over Racism Legacy
21:01 GMTTrump's Super PAC to Hold Biggest Fundraiser Yet Amid Biden's Sinking Polls - Report
20:56 GMTFrance Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants
19:46 GMTWHO: Data Insufficient to Conclude Omicron More Dangerous Than Delta
19:02 GMTUS Reportedly Sends Two Military Convoys to Syria Consisting of Over 100 Vehicles
18:24 GMTTaiwan Scrambles Jets to Fend Off 27 Chinese Military Aircraft
18:09 GMTBelarusian Security Council Says Kiev Stirring Up Migration Issue to Get Money From West
18:03 GMTPresident Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
17:52 GMTSouth African Doctor Says 'Mild' COVID-19 Variant Omicron Already 'Seeded' in UK
17:38 GMTPoll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run
17:27 GMTHunter Biden Received 3-Carat Diamond on Top of $10M a Year Deal With Chinese Businessman, Book Says
17:17 GMTWill the Maxwell Trial Expose Epstein's Rich & Powerful Friends or Turn Into Another Cover-Up?
17:12 GMTSouth Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain
16:32 GMTKremlin: Anti-Russian Campaign Could Be Used to Distract From Kiev’s Possible Military Op in Donbass
16:11 GMTGermany Warns US Congress Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Will 'Damage Transatlantic Unity', Docs Show
15:54 GMTPrince Harry Lashed Out at Prince William Who Asked Him Not to Rush Things With Meghan, Book Claims
15:45 GMTPoland Ready to Help Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus to Home Countries
15:05 GMTTwo Iranian Seamen 'in Good Health' After Being Rescued by US Navy Ship in Gulf
14:51 GMTThe Omicron Strain: What is Known About New COVID-19 'Variant of Concern'
14:47 GMTAustrian Chancellor Speaks for Proceeding With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project