'Quelle Hypocrisie!' France's Stance on Belarus Slammed as 1,000 Immigrants Allowed to Cross Channel

The European Union has been accused of hypocrisy for sanctioning Belarus over the flow of immigrants while member state France allows tens of thousands to be trafficked to the UK.Almost 1,200 illegal immigrants arrived in the UK on Thursday on small inflatable boats from France and Belgium, a new daily record, amid a heated dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights in British waters.France has threatened with sanctions, including a halt in sales of electricity supply from its nuclear reactors to the UK, if authorities in the autonomous Channel Islands do not reverse a decision to deny fishing permits to around 50 small French boats they say have no historical claim to have fished those waters before.Brussels' recent ban on Belarusian airlines entering the bloc's airspace as punishment for the arrest of opposition activist Raman Pratasevich prompted them to open up new routes to the Middle East, which would-be asylum seekers have taken advantage of to reach Europe.On Thursday, Belarus took a leaf out of French President Emanuel Macron's book and threatened to cut off much-needed gas supplies to the EU if new sanctions were imposed. Quelle Hypocrisie!Spectator columnist Gavin Mortimer pointed out the hypocrisy of France pointing the finger at Belarus, when it has allowed some 24,000 people to be trafficked to southern England this year — many of whom have lost their lives on the perilous seas."There are far fewer migrants camping out in cardboard cities in Paris this year", Mortimer wrote. "Why? Because these camps have been broken up and the migrants — overwhelmingly young men from Africa and the Middle East — have headed north to Calais".Two men have drowned in the last fortnight and three people were reported missing on Friday after attempting the voyage in kayaks.British Conservative backbench MP and staunch Brexiteer John Redwood and others made the same comparison.The situations on the Belarus-Poland border and the English Channel have both raised the issue of so-called "asylum shopping", where those claiming to be fleeing persecution or war do not seek refuge in the first safe country they enter.Some on social media pointed out the irony of the British government sending troops to Poland to help stop immigrants entering the EU — which the UK left last year — while failing to use the Royal Navy to turn back people-traffickers' boats crossing the channel and the North Sea.Transatlantic Parallels US Vice President and "border czar" Kamala Harris told reporters in Paris on Friday that the White House was "very concerned" about immigrants crossing the Polish border, and accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's "regime" of "very troubling activity".But she ignored a journalist's comparison to the millions who have entered the US illegally from Mexico since President Joe Biden relaxed immigration and asylum rules — creating a humanitarian crisis in southern states. That prompted Republican former US House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich to ask if Harris was watching the right border.

