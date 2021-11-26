https://sputniknews.com/20211126/media-reveals-content-of-french-coast-guards-mayday-call-after-migrant-boat-capsized-in-channel-1091035018.html

Media Reveals Content of French Coast Guard's Mayday Call After Migrant Boat Capsized in Channel

26.11.2021

The French Coast Guard made a mayday call on the day a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel, Sky News has reported. According to the recording the outlet obtained, the call was made by a female member of the Coast Guard located at Cap Gris-Nez in the department of Pas-de-Calais.Charles Devos, regional manager of a French organisation that saves lives at sea, says Wednesday's tragedy, which claimed the lives of 27 people, including three children, could have occurred due to overloading or the vessel breaking down. Mr Devos described the accident as "traumatic" and "inexplicable" and likened it to the disheartening events seen in the movie the "Titanic".They Are Human Beings, Not Political FootballsThe boat capsize, which the International Organisation for Migration called the deadliest in the Channel since 2014, has reignited discord between France and the United Kingdom, with both nations seemingly blaming each other for the accident. In July, London and Paris signed an agreement on assistance in tackling illegal immigration, with the UK paying its ally £54 million ($72.4 million) to help combat migrant crossings.However, since the deal was signed Britain has repeatedly accused France of not doing enough to prevent migrants arriving in France from later crossing into Britain. Paris, for its part, said London should deter people from entering the country in the first place.According to local media outets, over 25,000 migrants have come to the United Kingdom this year, a three-fold increase compared to the number of illegal arrivals last year.Following the tragedy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron in which he outlined several steps to prevent such accidents in the future:Home Secretary Priti Patel made a similar offer to French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin, stressing that it would be impossible to tackle illegal migration without close cooperation between both sides.Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has since harshly criticised UK PM Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron for engaging in a blame game, emphasising that both countries should address the root causes of migration.Her statement echoed that made by human rights organisations, which said that those seeking asylum in Europe are fleeing war and terror. The people who cross the Channel mainly come from African and Middle Eastern nations, many of which are torn by war. These include Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Sudan, and Yemen.

