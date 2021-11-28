Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/macron-bashed-for-throwing-toys-out-of-pram-as-patel-uninvited-to-eu-talks-on-channel-crossings-1091087381.html
Macron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings
Macron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings
Small boat arrivals in the UK this year are already triple the figure for 2020, when 8,417 people crossed the English Channel. 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T14:00+0000
2021-11-28T14:00+0000
france
emmanuel macron
migrants
english channel
crisis
uk
priti patel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080120657_470:0:3032:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_b18f0f4f87a8423ae4d0c23f304e7684.jpg
Former UK Home Office Special Adviser Claire Pearsall has hit out at French President Emmanuel Macron over Paris' decision to exclude Home Secretary Priti Patel from the EU talks on the migration crisis.Speaking to Britain's LBC, Pearsall described the move as "throwing toys out of the pram on a very large scale".EU ministers are sitting down in the French town of Calais to discuss ways to stop the ever-increasing migrant boat arrivals in the UK.The meeting, which is being attended by representatives of France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and the European Commission, was called following the events of 24 November, when 27 people died after an inflatable dinghy with migrants capsized off Calais in the English Channel.Patel's exclusion from the Calais talks came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's open letter to Macron, in which BoJo proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the Channel to be returned to France.Pearsall's remarks follow several UK government officials reportedly reproaching the home secretary for "doing nothing for two years" to prevent the migrant Channel crossings.The British media cited unnamed No 10 sources as saying that Patel was privately slammed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to "get a grip" on the issue, and that BoJo was joined by other ministers at a Saturday government meeting following the Calais drowning tragedy.Patel's allies were quick to respond by reportedly arguing that "It's no surprise we're in this mess", given that "Priti has been fighting a lone battle while departments across Whitehall have sat on their hands for two years".Earlier this month, about 1,185 migrants crossed the Channel into the UK, in what was the highest number ever recorded in a single day. In total this year, there have been at least 25,700 crossings, almost three times more than the figure for all of 2020.
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/johnson-proposes-to-have-all-migrants-who-cross-channel-to-be-immediately-returned-to-france-1091026152.html
Les Féministes vous on laissé tomber ???
0
1
france
english channel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080120657_790:0:2711:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_d8eca60066157231e7b628ad31f2c1e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, emmanuel macron, migrants, english channel, crisis, uk, priti patel

Macron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings

14:00 GMT 28.11.2021
© AP Photo / Gareth FullerA British Border Force vessel carries a group of men thought to be migrants into Dover harbour, Southern England, Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020
A British Border Force vessel carries a group of men thought to be migrants into Dover harbour, Southern England, Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Small boat arrivals in the UK this year are already triple the figure for 2020, when 8,417 people crossed the English Channel.
Former UK Home Office Special Adviser Claire Pearsall has hit out at French President Emmanuel Macron over Paris' decision to exclude Home Secretary Priti Patel from the EU talks on the migration crisis.
Speaking to Britain's LBC, Pearsall described the move as "throwing toys out of the pram on a very large scale".
Waleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
Johnson Proposes to Have All Migrants Who Cross Channel to Be Immediately Returned to France
25 November, 21:13 GMT

"There is a problem, it is bigger than a Franco-English argument that has occurred. We need to be part of the solution. You need to look at a Europe-wide problem, and we're not in the European Union anymore but we're still in Europe", she added referring to the issue of the Channel crossings.

EU ministers are sitting down in the French town of Calais to discuss ways to stop the ever-increasing migrant boat arrivals in the UK.
The meeting, which is being attended by representatives of France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and the European Commission, was called following the events of 24 November, when 27 people died after an inflatable dinghy with migrants capsized off Calais in the English Channel.
Patel's exclusion from the Calais talks came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's open letter to Macron, in which BoJo proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the Channel to be returned to France.
Pearsall's remarks follow several UK government officials reportedly reproaching the home secretary for "doing nothing for two years" to prevent the migrant Channel crossings.
The British media cited unnamed No 10 sources as saying that Patel was privately slammed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to "get a grip" on the issue, and that BoJo was joined by other ministers at a Saturday government meeting following the Calais drowning tragedy.

"Boris is fuming over this. He's heard a lot of talk about fixing this problem but two years on it's even worse", one of the sources claimed, adding, "she [Patel] is happy to bask in the limelight when things are going well, but seems to go missing when it goes wrong".

Patel's allies were quick to respond by reportedly arguing that "It's no surprise we're in this mess", given that "Priti has been fighting a lone battle while departments across Whitehall have sat on their hands for two years".
Earlier this month, about 1,185 migrants crossed the Channel into the UK, in what was the highest number ever recorded in a single day. In total this year, there have been at least 25,700 crossings, almost three times more than the figure for all of 2020.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Les Féministes vous on laissé tomber ???
STABOU Youssef
28 November, 17:27 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:19 GMTBiden's Attempt at Sending Message of Return to Normalcy Thwarted by New COVID Variant
14:00 GMTMacron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings
13:47 GMT'Leaked' Ballon d'Or Result Confirms Lionel Messi as Winner, But Dutch Pundit Blasts PSG Forward
13:40 GMTUK Royal Air Force Accused of 'Woke B***hery' After It Ditches Airwomen and Airmen for Aviators
12:57 GMTOpposition Slams Indian PM as Modi Skips All-Party Meeting a Day Before Winter Session of Parliament
12:45 GMTIranian Nuclear Chief: Israel Should Check Its Capabilities Before Threatening to Attack Tehran
12:13 GMTStorm Arwen: Third Person Dies in UK, 240,000 Residents Left With No Power in England
11:19 GMT'Asleep at the Wheel': UK Bashed as China Has Pumped $900 Bln Into Commonwealth Nations Since 2005
11:15 GMTSolomon Islands Prime Minister Refuses to Resign Over Riots, Vows to Find 'Instigators' of Unrest
11:05 GMTPowerful 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru - Videos
11:04 GMT'Hate Won': Controversial Comedian Munawar Faruqui Says After 12th Show in 2 Months Gets Cancelled
10:55 GMTPrince Charles Wondered What Harry & Meghan's Children Would Look Like, Book Claims
10:32 GMTSouth Africa Has Fewer Than 100 Omicron Cases
10:06 GMTCzech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister
09:38 GMTEndangered Siberian Tiger Killed in Russia's Primorsky Territory
09:36 GMTNYT: Israel Was Behind Cyber Attack on Iran's Fuel System in October
09:34 GMTOver 60 People Remain Hospitalised After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia
09:16 GMTGerman Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
09:06 GMTNew Social Ad on Domestic Violence Showing 'Bruised Kate Middleton' Causes Stir Online
08:37 GMTStowaway From Guatemala Hiding in American Airlines Plane's Landing Gear Found Unharmed - Video