https://sputniknews.com/20211128/macron-bashed-for-throwing-toys-out-of-pram-as-patel-uninvited-to-eu-talks-on-channel-crossings-1091087381.html

Macron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings

Macron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings

Small boat arrivals in the UK this year are already triple the figure for 2020, when 8,417 people crossed the English Channel. 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T14:00+0000

2021-11-28T14:00+0000

2021-11-28T14:00+0000

france

emmanuel macron

migrants

english channel

crisis

uk

priti patel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080120657_470:0:3032:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_b18f0f4f87a8423ae4d0c23f304e7684.jpg

Former UK Home Office Special Adviser Claire Pearsall has hit out at French President Emmanuel Macron over Paris' decision to exclude Home Secretary Priti Patel from the EU talks on the migration crisis.Speaking to Britain's LBC, Pearsall described the move as "throwing toys out of the pram on a very large scale".EU ministers are sitting down in the French town of Calais to discuss ways to stop the ever-increasing migrant boat arrivals in the UK.The meeting, which is being attended by representatives of France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and the European Commission, was called following the events of 24 November, when 27 people died after an inflatable dinghy with migrants capsized off Calais in the English Channel.Patel's exclusion from the Calais talks came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's open letter to Macron, in which BoJo proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the Channel to be returned to France.Pearsall's remarks follow several UK government officials reportedly reproaching the home secretary for "doing nothing for two years" to prevent the migrant Channel crossings.The British media cited unnamed No 10 sources as saying that Patel was privately slammed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to "get a grip" on the issue, and that BoJo was joined by other ministers at a Saturday government meeting following the Calais drowning tragedy.Patel's allies were quick to respond by reportedly arguing that "It's no surprise we're in this mess", given that "Priti has been fighting a lone battle while departments across Whitehall have sat on their hands for two years".Earlier this month, about 1,185 migrants crossed the Channel into the UK, in what was the highest number ever recorded in a single day. In total this year, there have been at least 25,700 crossings, almost three times more than the figure for all of 2020.

https://sputniknews.com/20211125/johnson-proposes-to-have-all-migrants-who-cross-channel-to-be-immediately-returned-to-france-1091026152.html

STABOU Youssef Les Féministes vous on laissé tomber ??? 0

1

france

english channel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

france, emmanuel macron, migrants, english channel, crisis, uk, priti patel