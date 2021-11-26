https://sputniknews.com/20211126/uk-hopes-france-will-reconsider-canceling-meeting-on-migrant-channel-crossing-1091037248.html

UK Hopes France Will Reconsider Cancelling Meeting on Migrant Channel Crossing

UK Hopes France Will Reconsider Cancelling Meeting on Migrant Channel Crossing

LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday that he hopes France will "reconsider" its decision to disinvite Home Secretary Priti... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-26T10:00+0000

2021-11-26T10:00+0000

2021-11-26T10:14+0000

france

migration

migrants

priti patel

illegal crossing

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089681800_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a11deda9b6c111f32af15c3c5da46207.jpg

According to reports, the French government decided to uninvite Patel in response to a letter UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening calling on France to take back people who crossed the English Channel on small boats.In the letter, Johnson also reiterated his government's offer to immediately start reciprocal maritime patrols in each other's territorial waters and airborne surveillance and joint patrols to prevent more boats from leaving French beaches.The already-strained ties between London and Paris took another hit after 27 people drowned on Wednesday while trying to reach the UK coast on a rubber boat that sank off Calais. Authorities on both sides were quick to begin exchanging blame over the tragic incident.More than 25,600 people — a figure that is more than triple the total for last year as a whole — have illegally crossed from France to the UK in 2021, according to official figures.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, migration, migrants, priti patel, illegal crossing, uk