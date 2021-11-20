Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/trafficking-gangs-in-germany-reportedly-fuelling-channel-crossings-amid-uk-migration-crisis-1090878358.html
'Trafficking Gangs' in Germany Reportedly Fuelling Channel Crossings Amid UK Migration Crisis
'Trafficking Gangs' in Germany Reportedly Fuelling Channel Crossings Amid UK Migration Crisis
Last week, at least 1,185 migrants crossed the Channel into the UK, in what was the highest number ever recorded in a single day. In total this year, there... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
Germany has turned into "the established hub for criminal trafficking gangs" in Europe, who purportedly plot migrant Channel crossings to Britain, the Daily Mail has cited an unnamed UK government source as saying.The claims came as other Downing Street sources told the Daily Mail that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is frustrated over the ever-increasing surge in Channel crossings and that he ordered a Whitehall review into the issue.The sources asserted that Johnson perceives the resolution of migration-related problems as one of his biggest priorities and that he is concerned that "after two years there are still no viable solutions".Priti Patel Talks 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK They spoke after UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for the first time admitted her country faces a "mass migration crisis", pointing the finger at the EU over its open border policy.She argued that the migration crisis has been fuelled by free movement within the EU under the Schengen Agreement, which scrapped national borders among the bloc's member states.The home secretary stressed that illegal migration is "a whole of Europe problem" rather than "just a UK-France issue" and that "no one is more angry and frustrated about this and myself alongside the British taxpayers".The comments followed the French Embassy in London rejecting British claims that London and Paris had concluded an agreement to prevent "100 percent" of migrant Channel crossings into Britain from France, something that was discussed during Patel's recent talks with French counterpart Gerald Darmanin.This was preceded by the home secretary threatening to stop France-related funding aimed at helping Paris tackle illegal migration."We've not given them a penny of the money so far and France is going to have to get its act together if it wants to see the cash. It's payment by results and we've not yet seen those results. The money is conditional", Patel said.On 21 July, London pledged to pay Paris £54 million ($74 million) to help fund their efforts to curb migrants crossing the English Channel, including by deploying more security forces and installing surveillance equipment.
france
germany
english channel
france, boris johnson, germany, english channel, crisis, illegal migrants, uk, priti patel

'Trafficking Gangs' in Germany Reportedly Fuelling Channel Crossings Amid UK Migration Crisis

07:47 GMT 20.11.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSMigrants are brought into Dover harbour onboard a Border Force rescue boat, after crossing the channel, in Dover, Britain, November 19, 2021
Migrants are brought into Dover harbour onboard a Border Force rescue boat, after crossing the channel, in Dover, Britain, November 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, at least 1,185 migrants crossed the Channel into the UK, in what was the highest number ever recorded in a single day. In total this year, there have been over 24,500 Channel crossings, as compared to the 8,417 in the whole of 2020.
Germany has turned into "the established hub for criminal trafficking gangs" in Europe, who purportedly plot migrant Channel crossings to Britain, the Daily Mail has cited an unnamed UK government source as saying.

The insider described Germany as a key location in the trafficking gangs' supply chains aimed at providing illegal migrants with small boats, life jackets, and other equipment.

The claims came as other Downing Street sources told the Daily Mail that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is frustrated over the ever-increasing surge in Channel crossings and that he ordered a Whitehall review into the issue.
Parliament session at the House of Commons in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
Priti Patel Reportedly Vows to Make 'Criminally-Facilitated' Crossings ‘Unattractive’ For Migrants
12 September, 08:38 GMT
The sources asserted that Johnson perceives the resolution of migration-related problems as one of his biggest priorities and that he is concerned that "after two years there are still no viable solutions".

"Boris is exasperated. He's told ministers to redouble efforts to fix this, no matter how difficult it is. If it looks bad now, it's going to look much worse in spring when it's warmer", the insiders claimed.

Priti Patel Talks 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK

They spoke after UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for the first time admitted her country faces a "mass migration crisis", pointing the finger at the EU over its open border policy.
She argued that the migration crisis has been fuelled by free movement within the EU under the Schengen Agreement, which scrapped national borders among the bloc's member states.
"Let's not forget that the real problem on illegal migration flows is the EU has no border protections whatsoever. […] Other countries have to do much more in terms of border protections and this is the point. Schengen is free movement, Schengen is open borders, they do not have border controls and border checks", Patel claimed.
The home secretary stressed that illegal migration is "a whole of Europe problem" rather than "just a UK-France issue" and that "no one is more angry and frustrated about this and myself alongside the British taxpayers".
The comments followed the French Embassy in London rejecting British claims that London and Paris had concluded an agreement to prevent "100 percent" of migrant Channel crossings into Britain from France, something that was discussed during Patel's recent talks with French counterpart Gerald Darmanin.
British Border Force staff bring migrants into Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain, June 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
France Slams London for 'Financial Blackmail' Over UK's Stance on Migrants in English Channel
9 September, 14:15 GMT
This was preceded by the home secretary threatening to stop France-related funding aimed at helping Paris tackle illegal migration.
"We've not given them a penny of the money so far and France is going to have to get its act together if it wants to see the cash. It's payment by results and we've not yet seen those results. The money is conditional", Patel said.
On 21 July, London pledged to pay Paris £54 million ($74 million) to help fund their efforts to curb migrants crossing the English Channel, including by deploying more security forces and installing surveillance equipment.
