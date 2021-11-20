https://sputniknews.com/20211120/trafficking-gangs-in-germany-reportedly-fuelling-channel-crossings-amid-uk-migration-crisis-1090878358.html

'Trafficking Gangs' in Germany Reportedly Fuelling Channel Crossings Amid UK Migration Crisis

Germany has turned into "the established hub for criminal trafficking gangs" in Europe, who purportedly plot migrant Channel crossings to Britain, the Daily Mail has cited an unnamed UK government source as saying.The claims came as other Downing Street sources told the Daily Mail that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is frustrated over the ever-increasing surge in Channel crossings and that he ordered a Whitehall review into the issue.The sources asserted that Johnson perceives the resolution of migration-related problems as one of his biggest priorities and that he is concerned that "after two years there are still no viable solutions".Priti Patel Talks 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK They spoke after UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for the first time admitted her country faces a "mass migration crisis", pointing the finger at the EU over its open border policy.She argued that the migration crisis has been fuelled by free movement within the EU under the Schengen Agreement, which scrapped national borders among the bloc's member states.The home secretary stressed that illegal migration is "a whole of Europe problem" rather than "just a UK-France issue" and that "no one is more angry and frustrated about this and myself alongside the British taxpayers".The comments followed the French Embassy in London rejecting British claims that London and Paris had concluded an agreement to prevent "100 percent" of migrant Channel crossings into Britain from France, something that was discussed during Patel's recent talks with French counterpart Gerald Darmanin.This was preceded by the home secretary threatening to stop France-related funding aimed at helping Paris tackle illegal migration."We've not given them a penny of the money so far and France is going to have to get its act together if it wants to see the cash. It's payment by results and we've not yet seen those results. The money is conditional", Patel said.On 21 July, London pledged to pay Paris £54 million ($74 million) to help fund their efforts to curb migrants crossing the English Channel, including by deploying more security forces and installing surveillance equipment.

