Johnson Proposes to Have All Migrants Who Cross Channel to Be Immediately Returned to France

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to step up efforts to curb the influx of migrant crossings in... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

Johnson took to social media on Thursday to post a memo to Macron regarding five measures their countries could take to avoid additional migrant fatalities in the English Channel.

