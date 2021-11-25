Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/johnson-proposes-to-have-all-migrants-who-cross-channel-to-be-immediately-returned-to-france-1091026152.html
Johnson Proposes to Have All Migrants Who Cross Channel to Be Immediately Returned to France
Johnson Proposes to Have All Migrants Who Cross Channel to Be Immediately Returned to France
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to step up efforts to curb the influx of migrant crossings in... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T21:13+0000
2021-11-25T21:13+0000
2021-11-25T21:18+0000
france
boris johnson
migrants
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Johnson took to social media on Thursday to post a memo to Macron regarding five measures their countries could take to avoid additional migrant fatalities in the English Channel.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, boris johnson, migrants, uk
Johnson Proposes to Have All Migrants Who Cross Channel to Be Immediately Returned to France 21:13 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 21:18 GMT 25.11.2021) Being updated
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to step up efforts to curb the influx of migrant crossings in the English Channel. The vow came alongside confirmation from French authorities that at least 27 people died after their inflatable dinghy bound for Britain capsized off the coast of France.
Johnson took to social media on Thursday to post a memo to Macron regarding five measures their countries could take to avoid additional migrant fatalities in the English Channel.