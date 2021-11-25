Registration was successful!
BREAKING: South Africa to Be Placed on UK's Travel 'Red List' Over New COVID-19 Variant
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to step up efforts to curb the influx of migrant crossings in the English Channel.
Johnson took to social media on Thursday to post a memo to Macron regarding five measures their countries could take to avoid additional migrant fatalities in the English Channel.
Johnson Proposes to Have All Migrants Who Cross Channel to Be Immediately Returned to France

21:13 GMT 25.11.2021 (Updated: 21:18 GMT 25.11.2021)
Being updated
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to step up efforts to curb the influx of migrant crossings in the English Channel. The vow came alongside confirmation from French authorities that at least 27 people died after their inflatable dinghy bound for Britain capsized off the coast of France.
Johnson took to social media on Thursday to post a memo to Macron regarding five measures their countries could take to avoid additional migrant fatalities in the English Channel.
