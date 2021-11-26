Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/french-interior-minister-darmanin-cancels-talks-with-uks-patel-as-bojo-publishes-letter-to-macron-1091032809.html
French Interior Minister Darmanin Cancels Talks With UK's Patel as BoJo Publishes Letter to Macron
French Interior Minister Darmanin Cancels Talks With UK's Patel as BoJo Publishes Letter to Macron
The UK prime minister previously stated that France should take back the migrants that had crossed the English Channel to resolve the issue on the border and... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T06:52+0000
2021-11-26T07:25+0000
britain
france
europe
uk
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090848194_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_687e088f4fc797407893088e1b453347.jpg
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has cancelled a meeting with his British counterpart Priti Patel following the publication of a letter by PM Johnson addressing migration issues, BFM TV reported on Friday.The French minister called Johnson's statements "disappointing" and added that making the letter public was "even worse".In the three-page text, BoJo proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the English Channel to be returned to France. The letter was published after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Channel on Wednesday, claiming 27 lives. At least five traffickers were arrested by the French authorities in connection with the tragedy.London said that Paris is responsible for the accident, while Darmanin stated that "there is bad immigration management" in Britain.At least 25,700 people have made the cross-Channel journey in small boats this year, according to the British agency PA Media. This is three times more than all the crossings in 2020.
britain
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090848194_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8075c3fdb5e0edb2ebfd100a185a8dcf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
britain, france, europe, uk, migrants

French Interior Minister Darmanin Cancels Talks With UK's Patel as BoJo Publishes Letter to Macron

06:52 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 26.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / MARC SANYEA group of 80 migrants get on one of the inflatable boats to cross the Channel towards England at night, near Wimereux, northern France, on October 16, 2021
A group of 80 migrants get on one of the inflatable boats to cross the Channel towards England at night, near Wimereux, northern France, on October 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / MARC SANYE
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The UK prime minister previously stated that France should take back the migrants that had crossed the English Channel to resolve the issue on the border and proposed to establish joint patrols to stop the influx of illegal migrants.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has cancelled a meeting with his British counterpart Priti Patel following the publication of a letter by PM Johnson addressing migration issues, BFM TV reported on Friday.
The French minister called Johnson's statements "disappointing" and added that making the letter public was "even worse".
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALLWaleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England
Waleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
Waleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
In the three-page text, BoJo proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the English Channel to be returned to France. The letter was published after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Channel on Wednesday, claiming 27 lives. At least five traffickers were arrested by the French authorities in connection with the tragedy.
London said that Paris is responsible for the accident, while Darmanin stated that "there is bad immigration management" in Britain.
At least 25,700 people have made the cross-Channel journey in small boats this year, according to the British agency PA Media. This is three times more than all the crossings in 2020.
304000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:19 GMTSocial Media Ablaze as Danish Museums Accused of Being 'Too White'
06:52 GMTFrench Interior Minister Darmanin Cancels Talks With UK's Patel as BoJo Publishes Letter to Macron
06:47 GMTAs Syria Welcomed Back Into Arab Fold, Local Analyst Says It'll Help Nation Financially
06:44 GMTHundreds of Norwegians Leave Church After It Demands to Stop Oil Exploration
05:58 GMT'Warning Shot': French Fishermen Set to Block Eurotunnel, Ports Amid London-Paris Fishing Row
05:17 GMTLondon Underground Workers to Begin 24-Hour Strike on Friday
04:11 GMTSleepless Nights & Constipation: Jeffrey Epstein's Final Days Uncovered
04:05 GMTUS Lawmakers Touch Down in Taiwan as China Issues Sovereignty Warning
02:44 GMTLara Trump Claims Spike in Turkey Prices Part of Democratic Plot to Eradicate Thanksgiving
02:10 GMTGoFundMe Drops Campaign Launched for Waukesha Parade Suspect, Bans User
00:45 GMTIsrael Reportedly Concerned US May Strike Partial Nuclear Deal With Iran
00:00 GMTPowerful Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Along Myanmar-India Border - EMSC
YesterdayMilitants in Syria Stored Toxic Substances for Provocations - Russian Military
YesterdayEthiopian Envoy Says No Targeted Arrests Made in Country Amid Claims of Detained Americans
YesterdaySituation in Guarded Center for Migrants in Poland's Wedrzyn Stabilizes After Riot -Police
YesterdayUK Set to Beef Up Global Military Presence - Defense Ministry
YesterdayManchester United Edges Closer to Appointing Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager
YesterdayTrump Says Jan. 6 Committee's Pursuit of White House Docs Could Permanently Damage Presidency
YesterdayNASA Aims to Establish Lunar Nuclear Reactor Within Next 10 Years
YesterdayJohnson Proposes to Have All Migrants Who Cross Channel to Be Immediately Returned to France