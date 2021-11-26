French Interior Minister Darmanin Cancels Talks With UK's Patel as BoJo Publishes Letter to Macron
06:52 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 26.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / MARC SANYEA group of 80 migrants get on one of the inflatable boats to cross the Channel towards England at night, near Wimereux, northern France, on October 16, 2021
The UK prime minister previously stated that France should take back the migrants that had crossed the English Channel to resolve the issue on the border and proposed to establish joint patrols to stop the influx of illegal migrants.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has cancelled a meeting with his British counterpart Priti Patel following the publication of a letter by PM Johnson addressing migration issues, BFM TV reported on Friday.
The French minister called Johnson's statements "disappointing" and added that making the letter public was "even worse".
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALLWaleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England
In the three-page text, BoJo proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the English Channel to be returned to France. The letter was published after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Channel on Wednesday, claiming 27 lives. At least five traffickers were arrested by the French authorities in connection with the tragedy.
London said that Paris is responsible for the accident, while Darmanin stated that "there is bad immigration management" in Britain.
At least 25,700 people have made the cross-Channel journey in small boats this year, according to the British agency PA Media. This is three times more than all the crossings in 2020.