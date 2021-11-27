https://sputniknews.com/20211127/frances-barnier-urges-retaliatory-measures-over-migrant-crisis-with-uk---report-1091075680.html
France's Barnier Urges Retaliatory Measures Over Migrant Crisis With UK - Report
Barnier's involvement comes amid yet another UK-French diplomatic controversy, already strained by the ongoing post-Brexit row, over the deaths of 27 migrants... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
The EU's former Brexit negotiator and a potential candidate in the French presidential election encouraged France to enact countermeasures in accordance with its migrant treaty with the UK and deport asylum-seekers across the English Channel.If incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is defeated in next year's presidential election, Michel Barnier, the former French Europe minister, promised in a Friday interview to act in the current situation with the British.He claimed that the UK has refused to abide by the Brexit agreement, leaving the EU and France with no choice but to devise retaliation tactics, including France's possible withdrawal from the Treaty of Touquet, which governs Anglo-French border relations.The presidential hopeful claimed that British PM Boris Johnson's recent letter to Macron, in which he urged France to reach a bilateral readmission deal allowing migrants who crossed the English Channel to be returned to France, was "obviously an additional provocation" from the prime minister.According to Barnier, this state of affairs and London's reaction were "absolutely inadmissible."However, Barnier noted that "you have to be ruthless with the British" in matters such as this one. For instance, France must ask the British side to "welcome all migrants who want to come to the UK and not elsewhere, and to process asylum applications" on their own territory.Moreover, in the same interview, Barnier stated that if the UK violated elements of the Brexit agreement, the EU would consider its means to respond. Measures ranging from tariffs on British goods to "controlling more British ships" were among the proposals.The former minister indicated that there are "retaliatory measures and compensatory measures" on the table, and France and the EU can "cross-suspend parts of the agreement."Both the UK and France have immigration control points at Dover and Calais, as per the conditions of the 2003 treaty on migration. The UK is in charge of funding and maintaining security at its northern French border crossings. In exchange, France must prevent migrants from entering the UK illegally.France has repeatedly protested that the British border with continental Europe is being managed by them in practice. They further allege that as a result of the treaty, large numbers of migrants have built up camps near Britain's ports on French soil.Macron, who has had a running feud with Johnson over a variety of issues including fishing rights, claimed that the PM's open letter was a breach of French sovereignty. He retaliated by excluding Priti Patel, the UK Home Secretary, from vital migrant crisis negotiations.The migrant crisis between the EU and the UK has already exceeded the absolute figures of the last few years in terms of the number of illegal immigrants trying to enter the UK. According to official estimates, more than 25,600 persons unlawfully crossed from France to the United Kingdom in 2021, which is more than triple the level of the previous year.
21:59 GMT 27.11.2021 (Updated: 22:05 GMT 27.11.2021)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Barnier's involvement comes amid yet another UK-French diplomatic controversy, already strained by the ongoing post-Brexit row, over the deaths of 27 migrants who perished after their dinghy overturned off the coast of Calais, France this week.
The EU's former Brexit negotiator and a potential candidate in the French presidential election encouraged France to enact countermeasures in accordance with its migrant treaty with the UK and deport asylum-seekers across the English Channel.
If incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is defeated in next year's presidential election, Michel Barnier, the former French Europe minister, promised in a Friday interview
to act in the current situation with the British.
He claimed that the UK has refused to abide by the Brexit agreement, leaving the EU and France with no choice but to devise retaliation tactics, including France's possible withdrawal
from the Treaty of Touquet, which governs Anglo-French border relations.
The presidential hopeful claimed that British PM Boris Johnson's recent letter to Macron, in which he urged France to reach a bilateral readmission deal allowing migrants who crossed the English Channel to be returned
to France, was "obviously an additional provocation" from the prime minister.
"This is obviously an additional provocation from Boris Johnson, who is in a state of mind of confrontation on all subjects with the European Union," he said while discussing several ongoing issues with the UK. "We talk about fishing and fishermen but also about the very serious problem of peace in Ireland where they went back on their commitments and their word. And on this very serious question, which deserves much more than polemics and confrontations, the question of migrants and how to deal intelligently with this human question."
According to Barnier, this state of affairs and London's reaction were "absolutely inadmissible."
"I find this frankly absolutely inadmissible. What you don't need is confrontation, it's to sit down at the table and find solutions," he stated.
However, Barnier noted that
"you have to be ruthless with the British" in matters such as this one. For instance, France must ask the British side to "welcome all migrants who want to come to the UK and not elsewhere, and to process asylum applications" on their own territory.
Moreover, in the same interview, Barnier stated that if the UK violated elements of the Brexit agreement, the EU would consider its means to respond. Measures ranging from tariffs on British goods to "controlling more British ships" were among the proposals.
"You have an agreement. You have a very precise, extremely precise agreement and it is not respected by London," Barnier noted. "It is London that is responsible and therefore the one who takes serious responsibilities for the future relations that we are going to have. And I, if I am President of the Republic, am going to have with this great country, friend and neighbor, and the European Union is going to have."
The former minister indicated that there are "retaliatory measures and compensatory measures" on the table, and France and the EU can "cross-suspend parts of the agreement."
Both the UK and France have immigration control points at Dover and Calais, as per the conditions of the 2003 treaty on migration. The UK is in charge of funding and maintaining security at its northern French border crossings. In exchange, France must prevent migrants from entering the UK illegally.
France has repeatedly protested that the British border with continental Europe is being managed
by them in practice. They further allege that as a result of the treaty, large numbers of migrants have built up camps near Britain's ports on French soil.
Macron, who has had a running feud with Johnson over a variety of issues including fishing rights,
claimed that the PM's open letter was a breach of
French sovereignty. He retaliated by excluding Priti Patel, the UK Home Secretary, from vital migrant crisis negotiations.
The migrant crisis between the EU and the UK has already exceeded the absolute figures of the last few years in terms of the number of illegal immigrants trying to enter the UK. According to official estimates, more than 25,600 persons unlawfully crossed from France to the United Kingdom in 2021, which is more than triple the level of the previous year.