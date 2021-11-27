https://sputniknews.com/20211127/grounded-macron-tells-uk-to-get-serious-if-it-wants-to-discuss-resolve-illegal-immigration-issue-1091068197.html

Grounded: Macron Tells UK to 'Get Serious' If It Wants to Discuss, Resolve Illegal Immigration Issue

Grounded: Macron Tells UK to 'Get Serious' If It Wants to Discuss, Resolve Illegal Immigration Issue

The two countries have for months been accusing each other of failing to deal with the problem of illegal immigrants trying to cross over from France into the... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T14:12+0000

2021-11-27T14:12+0000

2021-11-27T14:12+0000

france

boris johnson

emmanuel macron

europe

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091068043_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_51a4dbc575eb63280666e987ea44c318.jpg

French President Emmanuel Macron has snapped back at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for publishing his letter with a proposal of a bilateral deal on immigration on Twitter, stressing that this is not the way to conduct diplomacy. Macron suggested that London should change its attitude and noted that France will once again be ready to discuss the issue with the UK once it gets "serious".Macron's rebuff comes as the two countries trade accusations of being responsible for the continuing flow of illegal migrants from France to the UK that has frequently led to tragedies at sea. On 24 November, a boat with migrants capsized near the coast of Calais, France leading to the death of at least 27 people.Priti Patel was invited to a meeting of EU ministers aimed at finding a solution to the ongoing illegal immigration flow from France to the UK. The latest numbers suggest that some 25,776 crossed the English Channel in 2021, as opposed to 8,461 a year ago and 1,835 in 2019.However, several days ahead of the meeting, Boris Johnson published an open letter to Macron in which he called on Paris to sign an agreement so that London could return detained migrants to French soil. He also proposed to organise joint patrols along France's shores as London continues to accuse Paris of a lack of oversight over its waters and what is leaving them – specifically smugglers' boats.France responded by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin uninviting Patel from the upcoming meeting of EU ministers. Darmanin added that Paris was "fed up with [the UK’s] double-talk". The rest of the attendees from EU member states are still expected to meet on the appointed date to discuss ways of curbing illegal immigration flows.

https://sputniknews.com/20211126/french-interior-minister-darmanin-cancels-talks-with-uks-patel-as-bojo-publishes-letter-to-macron-1091032809.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

france, boris johnson, emmanuel macron, europe, uk