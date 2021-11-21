https://sputniknews.com/20211121/over-240-migrants-rescued-in-dover-strait-between-france-and-uk-french-maritime-authority-says-1090900524.html

Over 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - French rescuers saved 243 migrants who got in trouble when crossing the Strait of Dover between France and the UK in boats, the French... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

The distress alerts were received overnight Saturday and the rescue operation continued until evening.Earlier this week, the French maritime prefecture reported on 272 migrants who had been saved in the Strait of Dover.

