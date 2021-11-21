Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/over-240-migrants-rescued-in-dover-strait-between-france-and-uk-french-maritime-authority-says-1090900524.html
Over 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says
Over 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says
PARIS (Sputnik) - French rescuers saved 243 migrants who got in trouble when crossing the Strait of Dover between France and the UK in boats, the French... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T11:09+0000
2021-11-21T11:09+0000
france
europe
migrants
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083552996_0:150:3000:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_a4d9df3e5db6a42a9ca73a323365a67a.jpg
The distress alerts were received overnight Saturday and the rescue operation continued until evening.Earlier this week, the French maritime prefecture reported on 272 migrants who had been saved in the Strait of Dover.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083552996_176:0:2825:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_1b86e18c111d69e632e93ff221e956ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, migrants, uk

Over 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says

11:09 GMT 21.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALLMigrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, but intercepted but intercepted bu UK Border Force officials, travel in a RIB with as they are brought into the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, but intercepted but intercepted bu UK Border Force officials, travel in a RIB with as they are brought into the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - French rescuers saved 243 migrants who got in trouble when crossing the Strait of Dover between France and the UK in boats, the French Maritime Prefecture of the English Channel and the North Sea said.
The distress alerts were received overnight Saturday and the rescue operation continued until evening.

"During these rescuing operations, 243 people in distress were saved and taken to the quay. They were handed over to border, fire and rescue services of departments in the ports of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Dunkirk, and Calais," the prefecture said.

Earlier this week, the French maritime prefecture reported on 272 migrants who had been saved in the Strait of Dover.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:09 GMTOver 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says
11:05 GMTPoland Blames Lukashenko for 'Greatest Attempt to Destabilise Europe in 30 Years'
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
10:33 GMTOle Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
10:20 GMTBulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
09:59 GMTLow Income and No Prospects for Education: 12-Year-Old Opens Up About Child Labour in Gaza
09:57 GMTInvestigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
09:29 GMT'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
09:01 GMTStealth Guided-Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam Joins Indian Navy - Video
08:40 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Trial: Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Unseal Black Book Featuring Names of Victims
07:53 GMTShooting Attack Near Jerusalem's Temple Mount Leaves One Dead, Three Injured - Videos
07:42 GMTBoris Johnson May Face New Probe After 'Ex-Lover' Agrees to Hand Over Her Diaries to Ethics Watchdog
06:50 GMTRoyals 'at War With BBC Over Docu Claiming Harry & William Plant Smears Against Each Other in Media'
06:25 GMTSudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say
06:21 GMTRise of Racist Machines? UK Health Secretary Javid Vows to Fight Bias...in Medical Devices
06:09 GMTPolice in US State of Oregon Seize 500,000 Lbs of Illegal Marijuana Worth About $500 Mln
06:09 GMTGod's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'
05:37 GMTBrits Urged to Get Booster Shots 'to Keep the Virus at Bay' Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Europe
05:09 GMTChina Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius