Man U to Name Interim Coach for Remaining Season as PSG Stalls Pochettino's Arrival at Old Trafford
Man U to Name Interim Coach for Remaining Season as PSG Stalls Pochettino's Arrival at Old Trafford
Former Premier League champions Man United are on the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. While PSG boss Mauricio...
Manchester United are all set to appoint an interim head coach for the remainder of the season after it became clear that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino would not immediately arrive at Old Trafford, the Daily Mail reported.According to the British newspaper, the French side isn't allowing the 49-year-old depart mid-season, especially when they are 11 points clear on top of Ligue 1. It is believed that changing the manager at this stage of their campaign could hurt their chances of winning the tournament.Pochettino had shown his interest in taking charge of the English giants and even signed United jerseys at PSG's hotel in Manchester when they arrived in the city for their Champions League encounter on Wednesday.On Tuesday, though, he had denied that he was set to move to Old Trafford."I'm happy in Paris," Pochettino said. "I know the city well both as a player and a coach.""Things happen and it's not my responsibility. What I'm going to say if you ask me is that I'm happy in Paris."As Pochettino's arrival in England has been delayed for the time being, United are now keen to find an interim manager to replace Michael Carrick, who has been handling the duties of head coach since Solskjaer's exit.Carrick guided United to victory in their Champions League clash against Villarreal on Tuesday.Reports in English media have claimed that former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and ex-Lyon Boss Rudi Garcia are already in talks with United's management."I will say nothing on the subject. I neither confirm nor deny," Garcia told The Daily Mail.Other names doing the rounds for the interim role are ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, Lokomotiv Moscow's head of sports, Ralf Rangnick and the former coach of Rome's FC.
