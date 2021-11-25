Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/greene-sponsors-bill-to-award-hero-kyle-rittenhouse-a-congressional-gold-medal-1091012612.html
Greene Sponsors Bill to Award ‘Hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
Greene Sponsors Bill to Award ‘Hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
Kyle Rittenhouse was earlier cleared of charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T10:31+0000
2021-11-25T10:31+0000
us
kenosha
black lives matter
paul gosar
matt gaetz
marjorie taylor greene
kyle rittenhouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090508389_0:0:3142:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b6cb455480715439660ed6aa679201.jpg
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has introduced a bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse the US legislative branch’s highest honor – the Congressional Gold Medal.A summary of the bill, introduced on Tuesday, states that the measure would “award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020".On 19 November, a jury cleared Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, of five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, stemming from a shooting incident that occurred during violent protests in Kenosha last summer.During his trial, the teen testified that he had acted in self-defence when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, during a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wis. All of the victims were white. Rittenhouse and his lawyers had argued that he acted in self-defence when he used his AR-style rifle to protect himself from demonstrators who were attacking him.Polarising CaseSeveral days after the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, American society continues to be divided over the acquittal. Greene was among those who had applauded the verdict, tweeting that the teenager was “one of [the] good ones”.Other Republicans in Congress had similarly been quick to congratulate Rittenhouse as having “taken a stand” for Second Amendment rights.GOP Congresswoman and and gun-rights activist Lauren Boebert cited the Second Amendment in celebrating the verdict, as did the National Rifle Association (NRA).Rudy Giuliani, former Trump attorney and ex-mayor of New York City, slammed the “mainstream media” for its coverage of the Rittenhouse case.Congressman Paul Gosar suggested that he might offer Rittenhouse an internship in his congressional office like his Republican colleague Matt Gaetz had earlier. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) also offered Rittenhouse an internship following the verdict.When asked about Greene’s bill, Joel Valdez, a spokesman for Gaetz, was cited by The Washington Post as saying:Democratic activists and civil rights groups have decried the verdict as an example of a “miscarriage of justice” and “systemic racism” in the country's judicial system.Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) said in a statement that irrespective of the ruling, the state had “work to do toward equity, accountability, and justice”.President Joe Biden, who said earlier on Friday that he did not watch the trial, had said in a statement:The bill introduced by Marjorie Taylor Greene does not have any co-sponsors yet, and has been referred to the House’s Financial Services and Administration committees. It needs to be co-sponsored by at least two-thirds (290) of the members of the Democratic-controlled House.
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/trump-says-he-welcomed-kyle-rittenhouse-to-mar-a-lago-following-acquittal-1090982237.html
kenosha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090508389_328:0:3059:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8bf120fe3f5dd4149216996b12ec50bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, kenosha, black lives matter, paul gosar, matt gaetz, marjorie taylor greene, kyle rittenhouse

Greene Sponsors Bill to Award ‘Hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal

10:31 GMT 25.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERYUS Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, speaks to reporters after attending testimony by US Attorney General Merrick Garland before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the United States Department of Justice," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 21, 2021
US Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, speaks to reporters after attending testimony by US Attorney General Merrick Garland before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Oversight of the United States Department of Justice, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Kyle Rittenhouse was earlier cleared of charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots on 25 August 2020. The teenager, who was 17 at the time, claimed he acted in self-defence.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has introduced a bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse the US legislative branch’s highest honor – the Congressional Gold Medal.
A summary of the bill, introduced on Tuesday, states that the measure would “award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020".
On 19 November, a jury cleared Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, of five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, stemming from a shooting incident that occurred during violent protests in Kenosha last summer.
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
Trump Says He Welcomed Kyle Rittenhouse to Mar-a-Lago Following Acquittal
Yesterday, 10:43 GMT
During his trial, the teen testified that he had acted in self-defence when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, during a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wis. All of the victims were white. Rittenhouse and his lawyers had argued that he acted in self-defence when he used his AR-style rifle to protect himself from demonstrators who were attacking him.
"Kyle Rittenhouse deserves to be remembered as a hero who defended his community, protected businesses, and acted lawfully in the face of lawlessness. I’m proud to file this legislation to award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal," Greene said in a statement to The Hill.
Polarising Case
Several days after the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, American society continues to be divided over the acquittal. Greene was among those who had applauded the verdict, tweeting that the teenager was “one of [the] good ones”.
Other Republicans in Congress had similarly been quick to congratulate Rittenhouse as having “taken a stand” for Second Amendment rights.
GOP Congresswoman and and gun-rights activist Lauren Boebert cited the Second Amendment in celebrating the verdict, as did the National Rifle Association (NRA).
Rudy Giuliani, former Trump attorney and ex-mayor of New York City, slammed the “mainstream media” for its coverage of the Rittenhouse case.
Congressman Paul Gosar suggested that he might offer Rittenhouse an internship in his congressional office like his Republican colleague Matt Gaetz had earlier. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) also offered Rittenhouse an internship following the verdict.
When asked about Greene’s bill, Joel Valdez, a spokesman for Gaetz, was cited by The Washington Post as saying:
“We are concerned that awarding Kyle with a Congressional Gold Medal will give him a big head during the internship with our office.”
Democratic activists and civil rights groups have decried the verdict as an example of a “miscarriage of justice” and “systemic racism” in the country's judicial system.
© REUTERS / POOLKyle Rittenhouse's trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin
© REUTERS / POOL
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) said in a statement that irrespective of the ruling, the state had “work to do toward equity, accountability, and justice”.
President Joe Biden, who said earlier on Friday that he did not watch the trial, had said in a statement:
“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.”
The bill introduced by Marjorie Taylor Greene does not have any co-sponsors yet, and has been referred to the House’s Financial Services and Administration committees. It needs to be co-sponsored by at least two-thirds (290) of the members of the Democratic-controlled House.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:35 GMT'Cricketers Not Jihadists': Top Hindu Organisation Slams Halal Meat Menu Recommended For Players
10:32 GMTNo Pain, No Gain! UK Intel and Security Committee Annual Report Cleared Only After Complaint to BoJo
10:31 GMTGreene Sponsors Bill to Award ‘Hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
09:52 GMTKremlin Rejects All Allegations of Russia’s Involvement in ‘Havana Syndrome’
09:34 GMTAs Indian Gov't Slaps Crypto With New Law, Survey Suggests 71% Have Low Faith in Digital Currency
09:34 GMTLayer of Smog Engulfs Indian Capital as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
09:15 GMTGeoffrey Cox Accused of ‘Taking the Mick’ After Appearing at BVI Inquiry During Commons Sitting
09:07 GMTCzech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital
09:05 GMTFrench Interior Minister Criticizes UK Policy Amid Migrant Boat Tragedy in English Channel
08:15 GMTMan U to Name Interim Coach for Remaining Season as PSG Stalls Pochettino's Arrival at Old Trafford
08:14 GMTSouthern Africa-Linked COVID-19 Variant With ‘Horrific’ Number of Spike Mutations Triggers Concerns
08:04 GMTPolish Intelligence Services Say Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia Detained
08:04 GMT13th ASEM Summit Kicks Off in Virtual Format
07:45 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Kills 8, Injures 17 - Photos
07:42 GMTUS 'Summit for Democracy' Breeds Division, Draws Ideological Lines, Chinese Foreign Minister Says
07:18 GMTIsrael Registers a Rise in Domestic Violence Cases; Authorities Struggling to Cope With the Crisis
07:16 GMTAustralia Calls Emergency Meeting as Anti-Govt Protesters Wreak Havoc in Solomon Islands’ Chinatown
07:15 GMTLeading Swedish Hospital Accused of Injuring Gender-Dysphoric Children With Hormone Treatment
07:13 GMTChina Mulls Teaming Up With Iran to Resist Interference in Internal Affairs
06:52 GMTBoris Johnson Calls for Joint Patrols Along French Coast After Tragic Migrant Deaths in Channel