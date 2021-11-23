'I Don't F**k With You': BLM Fires Back at Kyle Rittenhouse After Teen Says He Supports Movement

https://sputniknews.com/20211123/i-dont-fk-with-you-blm-fires-back-at-kyle-rittenhouse-after-teen-says-he-supports-movement---1090967296.html

Black Lives Matter took to Twitter to respond to Kyle Rittenhouse's words of support, referring him to Big Sean's track "I Don't F**k With You".The lyrics of the song which BLM used for its response may imply that the movement was not very enthusiastic about Rittenhouse's support.The teenager insisted that he supports BLM and "peacefully demonstrating" on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight - his first public appearance after being acquitted on all charges.The incident took place during protests against racism and police brutality that evolved into violent riots, with demonstrators looting and vandalising shops, setting vehicles on fire and engulfing the streets of the Wisconsin city in chaos. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time and arrived in Kenosha from Illinois, was armed with an AR-15 rifle and ended up killing two people and injuring one person. He was accused of both intentional and reckless homicide, along with illegal possession of a dangerous weapon, but denied any wrongdoing and claimed he defended himself. On Friday, the jury ruled he was not guilty on all counts, with the verdict fueling the polarization of American society.After Rittenhouse was acquitted, Black Lives Matter issued a statement saying there was nothing shocking about the verdict.

