'I Don't F**k With You': BLM Fires Back at Kyle Rittenhouse After Teen Says He Supports Movement
© AFP 2021 / CHANDAN KHANNAA demonstrator marches, holding a Black Lives Matter flag, during the sixth night of protests over the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 16, 2021
Earlier in the week, Kyle Rittenhouse - who has recently been acquitted on all charges he faced after shooting three people last year during racial justice protests in Kenosha - voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, it appears the feeling is not mutual.
Black Lives Matter took to Twitter to respond to Kyle Rittenhouse's words of support, referring him to Big Sean's track "I Don't F**k With You".
"Alexa play: I don't f**k with you", the account of the movement tweeted, attaching a link to Big Sean's music video and a gif in which a black girl is holding up a sign reading "IDFWU".
The lyrics of the song which BLM used for its response may imply that the movement was not very enthusiastic about Rittenhouse's support.
Alexa play: I don't fuck with you https://t.co/B05DUcdxMO https://t.co/lpTUGOWj1g pic.twitter.com/Dt4jcCs5K7— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 22, 2021
The teenager insisted that he supports BLM and "peacefully demonstrating" on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight - his first public appearance after being acquitted on all charges.
The incident took place during protests against racism and police brutality that evolved into violent riots, with demonstrators looting and vandalising shops, setting vehicles on fire and engulfing the streets of the Wisconsin city in chaos. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time and arrived in Kenosha from Illinois, was armed with an AR-15 rifle and ended up killing two people and injuring one person.
He was accused of both intentional and reckless homicide, along with illegal possession of a dangerous weapon, but denied any wrongdoing and claimed he defended himself.
On Friday, the jury ruled he was not guilty on all counts, with the verdict fueling the polarization of American society.
After Rittenhouse was acquitted, Black Lives Matter issued a statement saying there was nothing shocking about the verdict.
"Today's not-guilty verdict is expected when white supremacy lives and breathes within our institutions. It is a reminder of how our legal systems are deeply rooted in white supremacy," the BLM statement said.