Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/i-dont-fk-with-you-blm-fires-back-at-kyle-rittenhouse-after-teen-says-he-supports-movement---1090967296.html
'I Don't F**k With You': BLM Fires Back at Kyle Rittenhouse After Teen Says He Supports Movement
'I Don't F**k With You': BLM Fires Back at Kyle Rittenhouse After Teen Says He Supports Movement
Earlier in the week, Kyle Rittenhouse - who has recently been acquitted on all charges he faced after shooting three people last year during racial justice... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T19:04+0000
2021-11-23T19:04+0000
society
us
black lives matter
kyle rittenhouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083076672_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c2809d3b65cf49796b687b8da2ae072a.jpg
Black Lives Matter took to Twitter to respond to Kyle Rittenhouse's words of support, referring him to Big Sean's track "I Don't F**k With You".The lyrics of the song which BLM used for its response may imply that the movement was not very enthusiastic about Rittenhouse's support.The teenager insisted that he supports BLM and "peacefully demonstrating" on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight - his first public appearance after being acquitted on all charges.The incident took place during protests against racism and police brutality that evolved into violent riots, with demonstrators looting and vandalising shops, setting vehicles on fire and engulfing the streets of the Wisconsin city in chaos. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time and arrived in Kenosha from Illinois, was armed with an AR-15 rifle and ended up killing two people and injuring one person. He was accused of both intentional and reckless homicide, along with illegal possession of a dangerous weapon, but denied any wrongdoing and claimed he defended himself. On Friday, the jury ruled he was not guilty on all counts, with the verdict fueling the polarization of American society.After Rittenhouse was acquitted, Black Lives Matter issued a statement saying there was nothing shocking about the verdict.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083076672_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7111b50b74ae92699f3d8c170ecd91ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, us, black lives matter, kyle rittenhouse

'I Don't F**k With You': BLM Fires Back at Kyle Rittenhouse After Teen Says He Supports Movement

19:04 GMT 23.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHANDAN KHANNAA demonstrator marches, holding a Black Lives Matter flag, during the sixth night of protests over the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 16, 2021
A demonstrator marches, holding a Black Lives Matter flag, during the sixth night of protests over the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHANDAN KHANNA
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier in the week, Kyle Rittenhouse - who has recently been acquitted on all charges he faced after shooting three people last year during racial justice protests in Kenosha - voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, it appears the feeling is not mutual.
Black Lives Matter took to Twitter to respond to Kyle Rittenhouse's words of support, referring him to Big Sean's track "I Don't F**k With You".

"Alexa play: I don't f**k with you", the account of the movement tweeted, attaching a link to Big Sean's music video and a gif in which a black girl is holding up a sign reading "IDFWU".

The lyrics of the song which BLM used for its response may imply that the movement was not very enthusiastic about Rittenhouse's support.
The teenager insisted that he supports BLM and "peacefully demonstrating" on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight - his first public appearance after being acquitted on all charges.
The incident took place during protests against racism and police brutality that evolved into violent riots, with demonstrators looting and vandalising shops, setting vehicles on fire and engulfing the streets of the Wisconsin city in chaos. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time and arrived in Kenosha from Illinois, was armed with an AR-15 rifle and ended up killing two people and injuring one person.
He was accused of both intentional and reckless homicide, along with illegal possession of a dangerous weapon, but denied any wrongdoing and claimed he defended himself.
On Friday, the jury ruled he was not guilty on all counts, with the verdict fueling the polarization of American society.
After Rittenhouse was acquitted, Black Lives Matter issued a statement saying there was nothing shocking about the verdict.
"Today's not-guilty verdict is expected when white supremacy lives and breathes within our institutions. It is a reminder of how our legal systems are deeply rooted in white supremacy," the BLM statement said.
1720000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:37 GMTBiden: Gas Prices Would Be 25 Cents Less at Pumps But Companies Are ‘Pocketing’ Gains
19:33 GMTJoe Biden Delivers a Plan to Combat High Energy Prices
19:17 GMT'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm
19:04 GMT'I Don't F**k With You': BLM Fires Back at Kyle Rittenhouse After Teen Says He Supports Movement
19:04 GMTAccount of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report
19:00 GMTBrian Laundrie Died of Gunshot Wound to the Head, Family Lawyer Reveals
18:58 GMTApple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance
18:32 GMTMajority of Adults in US Believe in Afterlife, Republicans Much More Than Democrats, Poll Shows
18:18 GMTJefferson's Statue Removed in NY After Workers Complain it Fails to Represent 'Contemporary Values'
18:17 GMTBavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots
18:09 GMTAlright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to Reveal 'Shortly' if He'll Run for Texas Governor
18:09 GMTEuropean Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift Restrictions Against Transport Companies
18:03 GMTGoogle, Twitter, Facebook Face 8 More Legal Complaints in Russia, Court Says
17:57 GMTFootage of 'Waukesha Tragedy Suspect's Arrest' Revealed by Media
17:48 GMTFive Missiles Target Base Hosting US Military in Eastern Syria, State Media Claims
17:44 GMTTokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan
17:05 GMTJoe Manchin: US Oil Reserve Release Important for Gas Prices But Biden Must Boost Home Output
16:59 GMTJudge Orders Lawyers Who Sued Facebook, Dominion Over 'Election Fraud' to Pay Over $180,000 in Fines
16:48 GMTVolcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted
16:43 GMTBLM Activist Speaks of 'Revolution in Wisconsin,' Link Between Rittenhouse Case & Waukesha Tragedy