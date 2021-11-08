Marjorie Taylor Greene Praises the Squad For Voting Against Infrastructure Bill
On Friday night, the US House of Representatives, after much bickering within the Democratic Party, passed with a 228 – 206 vote the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, one of President Joe Biden's major domestic policy initiatives.
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her appreciation on Saturday for those House Democrats who voted against the bipartisan bill, saying they have more “balls” than the 13 Republicans who sided with most of the Democrats.
Greene, who has long opposed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she considers as “Biden’s Communist takeover,” wrote in Twitter that the six “Democrats did more” than the 13 Republicans to stop the bill.
The House Democrats who opposed the bill were from the so-called “Squad” that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York.
Here are the “Republicans” that just voted to help Biden screw America.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021
But 6 Democrats did more than these 13 traitor Republicans to stop Biden’s fake Infrastructure bill by voting NO.
AOC
Tlaib
Pressley
Omar
Bush
Bowman
They have more balls than these R’s. pic.twitter.com/2LRJAlu9Pr
Earlier, Greene criticized those GOPers who supported the infrastructure spending plan, calling them “traitors” and accusing them of being “China-First and America-Last.”
The vote on 1.2 trillion infrastructure spending was carried out on 5 November, with 228 members of the House of Representatives supporting the bill, and 206 voting against.