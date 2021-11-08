https://sputniknews.com/20211108/marjorie-taylor-greene-praises-the-squad-for-voting-against-infrastructure-bill-1090553887.html

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her appreciation on Saturday for those House Democrats who voted against the bipartisan bill, saying they have more “balls” than the 13 Republicans who sided with most of the Democrats.Greene, who has long opposed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she considers as “Biden’s Communist takeover,” wrote in Twitter that the six “Democrats did more” than the 13 Republicans to stop the bill.The House Democrats who opposed the bill were from the so-called “Squad” that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York.Earlier, Greene criticized those GOPers who supported the infrastructure spending plan, calling them “traitors” and accusing them of being “China-First and America-Last.”The vote on 1.2 trillion infrastructure spending was carried out on 5 November, with 228 members of the House of Representatives supporting the bill, and 206 voting against.

