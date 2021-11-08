Registration was successful!
Marjorie Taylor Greene Praises the Squad For Voting Against Infrastructure Bill
Marjorie Taylor Greene Praises the Squad For Voting Against Infrastructure Bill
Marjorie Taylor Greene Praises The Squad For Voting Against Infrastructure Bill
2021-11-08T00:31+0000
2021-11-08T00:31+0000
Marjorie Taylor Greene Praises the Squad For Voting Against Infrastructure Bill

00:31 GMT 08.11.2021
US Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, speaks to reporters after attending testimony by US Attorney General Merrick Garland before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Oversight of the United States Department of Justice, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 21, 2021
US Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, speaks to reporters after attending testimony by US Attorney General Merrick Garland before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Oversight of the United States Department of Justice, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
Alexandra Kashirina
On Friday night, the US House of Representatives, after much bickering within the Democratic Party, passed with a 228 – 206 vote the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, one of President Joe Biden's major domestic policy initiatives.
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her appreciation on Saturday for those House Democrats who voted against the bipartisan bill, saying they have more “balls” than the 13 Republicans who sided with most of the Democrats.
Greene, who has long opposed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she considers as “Biden’s Communist takeover,” wrote in Twitter that the six “Democrats did more” than the 13 Republicans to stop the bill.
The House Democrats who opposed the bill were from the so-called “Squad” that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York.
Earlier, Greene criticized those GOPers who supported the infrastructure spending plan, calling them “traitors” and accusing them of being “China-First and America-Last.”
The vote on 1.2 trillion infrastructure spending was carried out on 5 November, with 228 members of the House of Representatives supporting the bill, and 206 voting against.
