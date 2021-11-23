Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/house-dems-excited-to-look-for-younger-leaders-amid-rumours-about-pelosi-successor-1090955828.html
House Dems 'Excited' to Look for Younger Leaders Amid Rumours About Pelosi 'Successor'
23.11.2021
Nancy Pelosi, 81, has served as speaker of the US House of Representatives since 2019, and previously from 2007 to 2011 and is the only woman in American... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
US House Democrats are reportedly already thinking ahead, speculating on a caucus injected with fresh blood after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 81, cedes her role. Nancy Pelosi has been serving in the chamber’s highest role for the second time in her political career, since 2019, after previously holding the position from 2007 to 2011. The Democrat, who made history by becoming the first woman in her country to serve as Speaker of the House, has been dodging questions regarding whether she intends to run again to represent her San Francisco district, triggering chatter in the halls of Congress about a likely successor. She refused to open up on the issue when asked by The Times at a celebratory press conference after the House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate bill, known as the Build Back Better plan.Pelosi similarly dodged the question in late October. Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union whether she would seek re-election as speaker if Democrats maintained control of the House of Representatives after the 2022 midterms, the Democrat from California quipped: "You're gonna run for re-election though, yes?" pressed Tapper. "Why would I tell you that now?" laughed Pelosi, adding, “Probably I would have that conversation with my family first if you don't mind." US midterm elections on 8 November 2022 will see all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate contested. The voting will determine whether Democrats are able to maintain control of the House and whether Pelosi would be eligible for the speaker role. After their loss of the chamber in 2016, House Democrats had argued the need for change to their party's leadership. In the 2020 elections, they ceded 13 seats, receiving a narrow majority of 222 seats; 212 are held by Republicans. Speculations regarding the outcome of the 2022 midterms comes against the backdrop of President Joe Biden’s sinking approval ratings and the results of this month’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey. In Virginia, Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost to the Republican, Glenn Youngkin, and in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, by a slim margin fended off a challenge from Republican former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli.
House Dems 'Excited' to Look for Younger Leaders Amid Rumours About Pelosi ‘Successor’

12:30 GMT 23.11.2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Nancy Pelosi, 81, has served as speaker of the US House of Representatives since 2019, and previously from 2007 to 2011 and is the only woman in American history to have held the position; she dodged a question in October as to whether she would seek re-election if Democrats maintained control of the House after the 2022 midterms.
US House Democrats are reportedly already thinking ahead, speculating on a caucus injected with fresh blood after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 81, cedes her role.
“I’ve heard that Pelosi may not run again, or might not be speaker again. I think it’s probably pretty speculative right now, but [there’s] excitement about a lot of different members,” a House Democratic aide was cited as saying by The Washington Times.
Nancy Pelosi has been serving in the chamber’s highest role for the second time in her political career, since 2019, after previously holding the position from 2007 to 2011. The Democrat, who made history by becoming the first woman in her country to serve as Speaker of the House, has been dodging questions regarding whether she intends to run again to represent her San Francisco district, triggering chatter in the halls of Congress about a likely successor.
She refused to open up on the issue when asked by The Times at a celebratory press conference after the House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate bill, known as the Build Back Better plan.
“I’m not here to talk about me, I’m here to talk about Building Back Better,” she replied evasively at the time.
Pelosi similarly dodged the question in late October. Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union whether she would seek re-election as speaker if Democrats maintained control of the House of Representatives after the 2022 midterms, the Democrat from California quipped:
“You think I'm going to make an announcement right here and now?"
"You're gonna run for re-election though, yes?" pressed Tapper. "Why would I tell you that now?" laughed Pelosi, adding, “Probably I would have that conversation with my family first if you don't mind."
US midterm elections on 8 November 2022 will see all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate contested. The voting will determine whether Democrats are able to maintain control of the House and whether Pelosi would be eligible for the speaker role. After their loss of the chamber in 2016, House Democrats had argued the need for change to their party's leadership. In the 2020 elections, they ceded 13 seats, receiving a narrow majority of 222 seats; 212 are held by Republicans.
Speculations regarding the outcome of the 2022 midterms comes against the backdrop of President Joe Biden’s sinking approval ratings and the results of this month’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey. In Virginia, Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost to the Republican, Glenn Youngkin, and in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, by a slim margin fended off a challenge from Republican former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli.
