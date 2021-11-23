https://sputniknews.com/20211123/house-dems-excited-to-look-for-younger-leaders-amid-rumours-about-pelosi-successor-1090955828.html

House Dems 'Excited' to Look for Younger Leaders Amid Rumours About Pelosi ‘Successor’

House Dems 'Excited' to Look for Younger Leaders Amid Rumours About Pelosi ‘Successor’

Nancy Pelosi, 81, has served as speaker of the US House of Representatives since 2019, and previously from 2007 to 2011 and is the only woman in American... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T12:30+0000

2021-11-23T12:30+0000

2021-11-23T12:30+0000

us

nancy pelosi

house democrats

terry mcauliffe

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/18/1083451960_0:60:2789:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_01004a8e197f248512aaf43c6bff64f6.jpg

US House Democrats are reportedly already thinking ahead, speculating on a caucus injected with fresh blood after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 81, cedes her role. Nancy Pelosi has been serving in the chamber’s highest role for the second time in her political career, since 2019, after previously holding the position from 2007 to 2011. The Democrat, who made history by becoming the first woman in her country to serve as Speaker of the House, has been dodging questions regarding whether she intends to run again to represent her San Francisco district, triggering chatter in the halls of Congress about a likely successor. She refused to open up on the issue when asked by The Times at a celebratory press conference after the House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate bill, known as the Build Back Better plan.Pelosi similarly dodged the question in late October. Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union whether she would seek re-election as speaker if Democrats maintained control of the House of Representatives after the 2022 midterms, the Democrat from California quipped: "You're gonna run for re-election though, yes?" pressed Tapper. "Why would I tell you that now?" laughed Pelosi, adding, “Probably I would have that conversation with my family first if you don't mind." US midterm elections on 8 November 2022 will see all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate contested. The voting will determine whether Democrats are able to maintain control of the House and whether Pelosi would be eligible for the speaker role. After their loss of the chamber in 2016, House Democrats had argued the need for change to their party's leadership. In the 2020 elections, they ceded 13 seats, receiving a narrow majority of 222 seats; 212 are held by Republicans. Speculations regarding the outcome of the 2022 midterms comes against the backdrop of President Joe Biden’s sinking approval ratings and the results of this month’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey. In Virginia, Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost to the Republican, Glenn Youngkin, and in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, by a slim margin fended off a challenge from Republican former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, nancy pelosi, house democrats, terry mcauliffe, joe biden