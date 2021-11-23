https://sputniknews.com/20211123/us-reportedly-mulling-lethal-aid-package-for-ukraine-amid-invasion-concerns-1090940689.html

US Reportedly Mulling Lethal Aid Package for Ukraine Amid Invasion Concerns

US Reportedly Mulling Lethal Aid Package for Ukraine Amid Invasion Concerns

On Monday, the Kremlin accused Bloomberg and other US media of being involved in a "targeted information campaign" after the outlet reported that the US had... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T01:34+0000

2021-11-23T01:34+0000

2021-11-23T01:30+0000

eastern europe

russia

ukraine

us

europe

white house

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079853_0:0:3043:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_c4dffb12819a6b9bbde50184e4302aeb.jpg

The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering the deployment of military advisers and ship military equipment - including weaponry - to Ukraine amid a purported buildup of Russian forces along the border, according to a new report from CNN. Citing sources familiar with the deliberations, the outlet detailed that such a package could possibly include shipments of US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-armor missiles, and/or mortars.Retired Lt. Col. Cedric Leighton, a US veteran with 26 years of military intelligence experience, told the outlet that while the Javelin anti-tank missiles "are quite effective against the T-80 tanks, which the Russians are actually employing in these efforts against Ukraine right now," the issuance of a lethal aid package would undoubtedly risk "further heightening tensions" between Washington and Moscow. Sources said air defense systems, like man-portable FIM-92 Stinger missiles, are also under consideration. The US Department of Defense has also been pushing to send Ukraine equipment previously used for US-led operations in Afghanistan, such as the Soviet-designed Mi-17 military helicopter. As for the deployment of military advisers, it remains unclear whether those who could be sent to the region would actually be deployed to Ukraine, the sources told CNN. During a Monday briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated Washington's call for Moscow to "de-escalate tensions." Washington has also spoken with Moscow officials regarding both Ukraine and US-Russian relations, she said. However, no details were provided about the reported package to Kiev. "I don't have anything to preview for you on that," Psaki noted. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin panned reports of Russia planning an attack on its neighbor, characterizing them as "alarmist." More recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that speculation surrounding Ukraine will arise, "one way or another," in the next meeting between Putin and his American counterpart. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out on Monday that Moscow is being subjected to a "targeted information campaign" that is increasing tensions in the area. "And all this, of course, we are watching with great concern, knowing the significant influence of extremist politicians in Ukraine."

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/scholars-us--eu-using-ukraine-invasion-story-to-divert-attention-from-growing-domestic-problems-1090937354.html

Robert Gray Another Heap of Propaganda BS. MIC Dollars being spent. 2

bill b bloomberg also financing media ziovaccine,crimes against humanity should be easy 2

4

eastern europe

russia

ukraine

us

europe

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

eastern europe, russia, ukraine, us, europe, white house, biden administration