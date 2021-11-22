https://sputniknews.com/20211122/kremlin-slams-reports-about-imminent-russian-inavsion-of-ukraine-as-absurd-1090921966.html

Russia Concerned by NATO Helping Ukraine Strengthen Its Military

Russia Concerned by NATO Helping Ukraine Strengthen Its Military

A recent media publication about an alleged impending Russian "invasion" into Ukraine is absurd, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.According to Peskov, Moscow has been watching with concern as NATO has helped Ukraine strengthen its military. Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that unfounded reports which had appeared in western media claiming that Moscow is using the present migration crisis to "invade" Ukraine, are nothing more than a myth.This comes after a Bloomberg exclusive said that American officials had shared intelligence with European allies that includes a map outlining an alleged Russian troop "buildup" near the Ukrainian border. According to the report, the shared intelligence data allegedly shows the location of Russian munition reserves meant to be used during a "rapid, large-scale push into Ukraine from multiple locations if President Putin decides to invade." This information was reportedly forwarded by the US administration to some of its allies in NATO as "proof" that Russia has been plotting Ukraine's invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations that it is planning an invasion. Mr Peskov earlier said that "those who bring their armed forces overseas now accuse us of some 'unusual military activity' on our own territory."

