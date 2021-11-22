Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Austria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/kremlin-slams-reports-about-imminent-russian-inavsion-of-ukraine-as-absurd-1090921966.html
Russia Concerned by NATO Helping Ukraine Strengthen Its Military
Russia Concerned by NATO Helping Ukraine Strengthen Its Military
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the US had allegedly shared intelligence with European allies, including a map outlining an alleged Russian troop "buildup" near the Ukrainian border.
2021-11-22T10:47+0000
2021-11-22T11:32+0000
A recent media publication about an alleged impending Russian "invasion" into Ukraine is absurd, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.According to Peskov, Moscow has been watching with concern as NATO has helped Ukraine strengthen its military. Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that unfounded reports which had appeared in western media claiming that Moscow is using the present migration crisis to "invade" Ukraine, are nothing more than a myth.This comes after a Bloomberg exclusive said that American officials had shared intelligence with European allies that includes a map outlining an alleged Russian troop "buildup" near the Ukrainian border. According to the report, the shared intelligence data allegedly shows the location of Russian munition reserves meant to be used during a "rapid, large-scale push into Ukraine from multiple locations if President Putin decides to invade." This information was reportedly forwarded by the US administration to some of its allies in NATO as "proof" that Russia has been plotting Ukraine's invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations that it is planning an invasion. Mr Peskov earlier said that "those who bring their armed forces overseas now accuse us of some 'unusual military activity' on our own territory."
Russia Concerned by NATO Helping Ukraine Strengthen Its Military

10:47 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 11:32 GMT 22.11.2021)
Sofia Chegodaeva
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the US had allegedly shared intelligence with European allies, including a map outlining an alleged Russian troop "buildup" near the Ukrainian border.
A recent media publication about an alleged impending Russian "invasion" into Ukraine is absurd, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We see that there is a targeted information campaign ... some American newspapers are actively involved in this. This is increasing tensions, this is again an attempt, in fact, to present the Russian Federation as a certain party that threatens the settlement process," Peskov told reporters, adding that the publication is "absurd."

According to Peskov, Moscow has been watching with concern as NATO has helped Ukraine strengthen its military.
"Kiev itself is building up its forces, Kiev is being helped to build up its forces. Kiev is supplied with a significant amount of weapons, including modern, high-tech weapons. And all this, of course, we are watching with great concern, knowing the significant influence of extremist politicians in Ukraine," Peskov added.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that unfounded reports which had appeared in western media claiming that Moscow is using the present migration crisis to "invade" Ukraine, are nothing more than a myth.
US Reportedly Shared Intel Maps With European Allies Showing Alleged 'Buildup' of Russian Troops
00:30 GMT
This comes after a Bloomberg exclusive said that American officials had shared intelligence with European allies that includes a map outlining an alleged Russian troop "buildup" near the Ukrainian border. According to the report, the shared intelligence data allegedly shows the location of Russian munition reserves meant to be used during a "rapid, large-scale push into Ukraine from multiple locations if President Putin decides to invade." This information was reportedly forwarded by the US administration to some of its allies in NATO as "proof" that Russia has been plotting Ukraine's invasion.
Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations that it is planning an invasion. Mr Peskov earlier said that "those who bring their armed forces overseas now accuse us of some 'unusual military activity' on our own territory."
