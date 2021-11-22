Registration was successful!
Lavrov: Putin and Biden Would Discuss Ukraine Among Other Issues During Potential Meeting
Lavrov: Putin and Biden Would Discuss Ukraine Among Other Issues During Potential Meeting
On Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry is engaged in preparation for the meeting between Russian President... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that at a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden, Ukraine will also be addressed. Western media has repeatedly reported on the alleged Russian military build-up since late last month, saying it started after Russia had completed large-scale joint military exercises with Belarus Zapad-2021. Russia has firmly denied all accusations. In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that reports warning about Russia's alleged preparations for invasion in Ukraine were "alarmist". Vladimir Putin has also pointed out the provocative nature of the recent exercises conducted by the United States and a number of its allies in the Black Sea.
Ukraine must rewrite the borders with Donbass!
Lavrov: Putin and Biden Would Discuss Ukraine Among Other Issues During Potential Meeting

11:14 GMT 22.11.2021
On Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry is engaged in preparation for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that at a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden, Ukraine will also be addressed.
"In the course of the next contact between our presidents, its time and other parameters are being discussed, undoubtedly, the Ukrainian topic will arise one way or another," Lavrov said at a press conference.
Western media has repeatedly reported on the alleged Russian military build-up since late last month, saying it started after Russia had completed large-scale joint military exercises with Belarus Zapad-2021. Russia has firmly denied all accusations.
In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that reports warning about Russia's alleged preparations for invasion in Ukraine were "alarmist". Vladimir Putin has also pointed out the provocative nature of the recent exercises conducted by the United States and a number of its allies in the Black Sea.
Ukraine must rewrite the borders with Donbass!
Francesco Slossel
22 November, 14:36 GMT
