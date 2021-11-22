https://sputniknews.com/20211122/lavrov-putin-and-biden-would-discuss-ukraine-among-other-issues-during-potential-meeting-1090923230.html

Lavrov: Putin and Biden Would Discuss Ukraine Among Other Issues During Potential Meeting

Lavrov: Putin and Biden Would Discuss Ukraine Among Other Issues During Potential Meeting

On Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry is engaged in preparation for the meeting between Russian President... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T11:14+0000

2021-11-22T11:14+0000

2021-11-22T11:27+0000

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that at a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden, Ukraine will also be addressed. Western media has repeatedly reported on the alleged Russian military build-up since late last month, saying it started after Russia had completed large-scale joint military exercises with Belarus Zapad-2021. Russia has firmly denied all accusations. In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that reports warning about Russia's alleged preparations for invasion in Ukraine were "alarmist". Vladimir Putin has also pointed out the provocative nature of the recent exercises conducted by the United States and a number of its allies in the Black Sea.

Francesco Slossel Ukraine must rewrite the borders with Donbass! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world