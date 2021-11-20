Psaki Says Harris' 'Historic' 1 Hour 25 Min as Acting President Will Inspire 'Many Women'
01:02 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 01:05 GMT 20.11.2021)
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks promoting the Biden administration's infrastructure plans during a visit to the Northeast Bronx YMCA in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 22, 2021.
Even with such a small time in the most powerful office in the United States, Harris once again inscribed herself in history as the first-ever woman in several positions. She is also the first female vice president, first vice president of Black heritage, and at the same time, the first Indian American to hold the post.
Many women and young girls across the US will remember the one hour and 25 minutes that Kamala Harris served as acting president, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
When President Joe Biden went under anesthesia for a colonoscopy and medical exam at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning, Harris took over as acting president of the United States, the first female to do so in the nation's history.
And during her daily press briefing, Psaki described Harris' time as interim commander-in-chief as historic.
"As a woman myself, I will note that, you know, the president, when he selected her to be his running mate, obviously knew he was making history, was making history that was long overdue, in our view," Psaki explained. "And part of that was selecting someone who could serve by your side as your partner, but also step in if you were if there was a reason to, and that includes the application of the 25th Amendment as was done this morning."
According to the press secretary, the White House recognizes that "we make history every time they're working together, every time she's out there speaking on behalf of the government as the vice president of the United States."
"But certainly today was another chapter in that history," she emphasized. "I think that will be noted for many women, young girls across the country."
Just before noon local time on Friday, Biden resumed his duties as president. Later in the day, the full report on his examination was produced by the administration, and the president was said to be "fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."
On Wednesday, when asked if Harris is facing greater criticism (her approval ratings are currently on average at around 28%) because she is the first woman and person of color to hold the job, Psaki did not hesitate in confirming her belief that this was in fact the case.
"I think there’s no question that the type of attacks — the attacks on her that certainly, being the first she is many times over, is part of that,” Psaki said in an interview.
Biden's Press Secretary Jen Psaki blames racism and sexism for Kamala Harris being criticized. pic.twitter.com/IopnqOB4LM— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 18, 2021
Prior to that, amid the numerous reports dissecting the inner workings of the White House suggesting that Harris is experiencing a major crisis in shaping her public image and professional suitability, Psaki came to the VP's rescue, defending Harris as a "vital partner" to Biden, who has tackled "important challenges facing the country," such as voting rights and the border crisis.