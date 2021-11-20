https://sputniknews.com/20211120/psaki-says-harris-historic-1-hour-25-min-as-acting-president-will-inspire-many-women-1090873219.html

Psaki Says Harris' 'Historic' 1 Hour 25 Min as Acting President Will Inspire 'Many Women'

Even with such a small time in the most powerful office in the United States, Harris once again inscribed herself in history as the first-ever woman in several... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Many women and young girls across the US will remember the one hour and 25 minutes that Kamala Harris served as acting president, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.When President Joe Biden went under anesthesia for a colonoscopy and medical exam at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning, Harris took over as acting president of the United States, the first female to do so in the nation's history.And during her daily press briefing, Psaki described Harris' time as interim commander-in-chief as historic.According to the press secretary, the White House recognizes that "we make history every time they're working together, every time she's out there speaking on behalf of the government as the vice president of the United States."Just before noon local time on Friday, Biden resumed his duties as president. Later in the day, the full report on his examination was produced by the administration, and the president was said to be "fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."On Wednesday, when asked if Harris is facing greater criticism (her approval ratings are currently on average at around 28%) because she is the first woman and person of color to hold the job, Psaki did not hesitate in confirming her belief that this was in fact the case.Prior to that, amid the numerous reports dissecting the inner workings of the White House suggesting that Harris is experiencing a major crisis in shaping her public image and professional suitability, Psaki came to the VP's rescue, defending Harris as a "vital partner" to Biden, who has tackled "important challenges facing the country," such as voting rights and the border crisis.

