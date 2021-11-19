https://sputniknews.com/20211119/another-1st-as-biden-temporarily-transfers-power-to-vp-president-harris-rips-twitter-trends-1090865174.html

Kamala Harris has been touted for her "many firsts": she is the first black woman and the first Indian American to ever assume the office of the US vice president. While Joe Biden was undergoing colonoscopy under anaesthetic, she was also the first woman to ever be acting president of the United States - even just for a moment.Social media users went off immediately after the announcement of a temporary power transfer, and "President Harris" took Twitter trends by storm."Kamala Harris made history today as the first woman to serve as acting-President of the United States", one of the users tweeted, expressing a sentiment shared by many.Netizens immediately triggered a wave of gifs featuring smiling Harris, captioning them "Madam President", marking Kamala's other historic "1st".Some even smirked, imagining how bitterly the Republicans may take the news.Others dived straight into the memes, fantasizing about what Harris would do as acting president - and the options varied.However, some users were quick to cool the ardour, reminding the fans of Kamala Harris that her "presidency" is brief, and her approval ratings are historically low.With netizens continuing to celebrate Harris' brief but still historic new role, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that Joe Biden is "in good spirits" after his medical check-up and has already resumed his duties.

Notta Snowflake I'll say it so you won't have to. Drum roll, then: "Only an arsehole would make her President." Pause. "And one just did!" Budda boom, tish. 0

