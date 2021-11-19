https://sputniknews.com/20211119/biden-to-transfer-power-to-vice-president-temporarily-while-under-anaesthetic-1090861167.html

Biden to Transfer Power to Vice-President Temporarily While Under Anaesthetic

Biden to Transfer Power to Vice-President Temporarily While Under Anaesthetic

The president is planning to undergo a routine medical check-up at Walter Reed Medical Center this Friday on the eve of his 79th birthday. 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T14:28+0000

2021-11-19T14:28+0000

2021-11-19T14:48+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

US President Joe Biden will briefly transfer his power to Vice-President Kamala Harris while under an anaesthetic during the upcoming medical check-up, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has said. The president will need the anaesthetic for a routine colonoscopy.The process of temporarily handing power over to the vice-president because of a president's incapacity was first ratified in 1965 after Congress passed the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution. According to the amendment, a vice-president will return power to the president once the president reawakens from the anaesthetic.The amendment also regulates cases when a president is rendered permanently incapable: in this scenario a vice-president assumes the post of the president for the rest of the term. The 25th amendment was adopted to preserve the continuity of the government after the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963.

Charlie McD Oh oh. He might never get it back 😉 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us