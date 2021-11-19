Biden to Transfer Power to Vice-President Temporarily While Under Anaesthetic

US President Joe Biden will briefly transfer his power to Vice-President Kamala Harris while under an anaesthetic during the upcoming medical check-up, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has said. The president will need the anaesthetic for a routine colonoscopy.The process of temporarily handing power over to the vice-president because of a president's incapacity was first ratified in 1965 after Congress passed the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution. According to the amendment, a vice-president will return power to the president once the president reawakens from the anaesthetic.The amendment also regulates cases when a president is rendered permanently incapable: in this scenario a vice-president assumes the post of the president for the rest of the term. The 25th amendment was adopted to preserve the continuity of the government after the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963.
The president is planning to undergo a routine medical check-up at Walter Reed Medical Center this Friday on the eve of his 79th birthday.
"As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time", Psaki said.
