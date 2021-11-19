https://sputniknews.com/20211119/biden-remains-fit-to-fulfil-his-presidential-duties-wh-doctor-says-1090871548.html

Biden Remains Fit to Fulfil His Presidential Duties, WH Doctor Says

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - Joe Biden remains fit to fulfill his duties and obligations as President of the United States, Presidential Physician Kevin O’Connor said... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

O'Connor said Biden has been experiencing increasing frequency and severity of “throat clearing” events while delivering speeches, warranting detailed investigation. Biden’s gait is also stiffer and he has experienced having less fluid than a year ago, which also warranted investigation, O'Connor added.On Thursday, Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he was under anesthesia during a routine colonoscopy. This was the first time, even if for a brief period, that a woman had been at the helm of the United States.

