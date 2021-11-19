Registration was successful!
Biden Remains Fit to Fulfil His Presidential Duties, WH Doctor Says
Biden Remains Fit to Fulfil His Presidential Duties, WH Doctor Says
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - Joe Biden remains fit to fulfill his duties and obligations as President of the United States, Presidential Physician Kevin O’Connor said... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
O'Connor said Biden has been experiencing increasing frequency and severity of “throat clearing” events while delivering speeches, warranting detailed investigation. Biden’s gait is also stiffer and he has experienced having less fluid than a year ago, which also warranted investigation, O'Connor added.On Thursday, Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he was under anesthesia during a routine colonoscopy. This was the first time, even if for a brief period, that a woman had been at the helm of the United States.
Biden Remains Fit to Fulfil His Presidential Duties, WH Doctor Says

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he departs his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. November 19, 2021.
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - Joe Biden remains fit to fulfill his duties and obligations as President of the United States, Presidential Physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memorandum to the White House.

"The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," O'Connor said on Friday.

O'Connor said Biden has been experiencing increasing frequency and severity of "throat clearing" events while delivering speeches, warranting detailed investigation. Biden's gait is also stiffer and he has experienced having less fluid than a year ago, which also warranted investigation, O'Connor added.
On Thursday, Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he was under anesthesia during a routine colonoscopy. This was the first time, even if for a brief period, that a woman had been at the helm of the United States.
