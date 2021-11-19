https://sputniknews.com/20211119/she-says-everyones-an-idiot-former-norwegian-pm-and-climate-pioneer-slams-greta-thunberg-1090847738.html

'She Says Everyone's an Idiot': Former Norwegian PM and Climate Pioneer Slams Greta Thunberg

'She Says Everyone's an Idiot': Former Norwegian PM and Climate Pioneer Slams Greta Thunberg

Gro Harlem Brundtland, regarded as "the mother of the nation", has joined the list of Norwegian politicians and opinion makers who've criticised Greta Thunberg... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T05:53+0000

2021-11-19T05:53+0000

2021-11-19T05:53+0000

news

europe

environment

sweden

norway

scandinavia

greta thunberg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090452770_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93542152e5fde00a8a0a1f3b548a0176.jpg

Former Norwegian Prime Minister and environmental pioneer Gro Harlem Brundtland has given Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg a tongue-lashing.The 82-year-old begged to differ when Thunberg described the recent climate summit in Glasgow as "blah blah blah" and that politicians "only pretend to take our future seriousl" and promised to bring about change "whether they liked it or not".The long-time environment minister and three-time prime minister regarded as "the mother of the nation" took a hard line against Thunberg's counterproductive stance, which the newspaper Dagbladet described as a "frontal assault".The former head of the UN World Commission on Environment and Development, sometimes referred to as the Brundtland Commission, emphasised that given there are nearly 200 nations on Earth, it is not surprising that it takes an entire generation for everyone to agree. Brundtland argued that summits have been and still are crucial in pushing for decisions that lead to concrete policies"Compromises are made and this leads the political process forward. It's slow, but it's moving us all forward, and we have no real options", Brundtland said.Apart from serving as prime minister in 1981, 1986-89, and 1990-96, Brundtland is known for her keen interest in environmental issues, which were nowhere near as popular as they are now. In 1987, under Brundtland, the report "Our Common Future" with strategies for solving climate problems was presented.This is not the first time Thunberg, a media darling and the poster child of the contemporary environmental movement, has been on the receiving end of a dressing-down in Norway. Her recent set of anti-establishment tirades spurred Norwegian Climate Minister Espen Barth Eide to accuse her of "rejecting the whole idea of democratic political change".Kjetil Alstadheim, the political editor of the newspaper Aftenposten minced no words as he accused Thunberg of "cultivating pure contempt for politicians".The COP26 climate summit was held in Glasgow, Scotland, between 31 October and 12 November. Its goal was to reach meaningful environmental commitments on the reduction of greenhouse emissions, carbon neutrality, global warming, and climate financing.

https://sputniknews.com/20211108/authoritarian-anti-democratic-and-outright-dangerous-greta-thunberg-roasted-over-cop26-summit-1090556525.html

sweden

norway

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, europe, environment, sweden, norway, scandinavia, greta thunberg