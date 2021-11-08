https://sputniknews.com/20211108/authoritarian-anti-democratic-and-outright-dangerous-greta-thunberg-roasted-over-cop26-summit-1090556525.html

'Authoritarian, Anti-Democratic and Outright Dangerous': Greta Thunberg Roasted Over COP26 Summit

08.11.2021

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has received harsh criticism in Scandinavia, where politicians and opinion makers have accused her of luring other climate activists in an extremist and anti-democratic direction.In connection with the Glasgow climate summit, Greta Thunberg called the meeting of world leaders a fiasco, “full of empty talk”. She called the conference a festival of “greenwashing” and accused politicians of only engaging in “blah blahblah” and only faking involvement instead of actually doing something about the climate.Thunberg's tirades and tone made Norwegian Climate Minister Espen Barth Eide see red.Newspaper Aftenposten's political editor Kjetil Alstadheim minced no words as well in his criticism of Thunberg's rhetoric and how it can affect other climate activists, sowing more polarisation and division.Lisa Nåbo, the leader of SSU, the youth wing of Sweden's ruling party, the Social Democrats, slammed Thunberg for making demands without coming up with solutions.“Greta, you have said that the most important thing young people can do is become activists. I don't agree with you. No solution to the climate crisis will be politically neutral. The most important thing you as a young person can do is to get involved in politics and make sure that the right decisions are made,” Nåbo told SVT.Nåbo ventured that if only a fifth of all the youths who demonstrated for the climate in Stockholm had joined the Social Democrats, they would have taken over this party and “dictated the rules” for Sweden's largest party.Thunberg, a teenage activist and an international media darling venerated as some sort of a climate guru, raised eyebrows during the COP26 summit, as she sang “you can shove your climate crisis up your a***” and then saying “no more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there”.The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the COP26 assembly, is dedicated to measures to avert the climate change. It has made headlines not only due to environmental resolutions agreed upon by politicians, but also because several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, appeared to drift off to sleep during its proceeds.

Thomas Turk None of these brilliant Skanda Hooligan Politicos challenged her fake global warming. Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is the highest it’s been in nine years, increasing more than 30% from last year, while the Antarctic’s level is well above normal. Most years the Arctic loses ice, but this year ice extent has increased” more than 77,000 square miles. That’s according to the Ocean and Sea Ice Satellite Application Facility’s High Latitude Processing Center. The Antarctic interior recorded its coldest April-to-September this year since records began in 1957. According to the US National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC), the average temperature at the US Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station was minus 60.9ºC for the six months. It was also the station’s second coldest winter (June, July and August) on record, with an average seasonal temperature of minus 62.9ºC. This was an extraordinary 3.4ºC below the long-term average (1881-2010) for winter. 0

koursk koursk greta really got it wrong *** instead of berating the minions politicians executing billionaires mobsters, she better directly mistreat the billionaires mobsters, the real ones responsible for the destruction of the planet *** she should demand that musk338 pay back the 338 billion that it stole from the public finances of the nato zone, bezos202 reimburses the 202 billion stolen, arnault172, gates138 ... 0

