Twitter Ignites as Lionel Messi's Argentina Officially Qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Football mega star Lionel Messi may have struggled to sparkle for his new club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but has continued to lead Argentina to glory in 2021... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

Twitter went berserk after Lionel Messi's Argentina officially booked their spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Middle East with their 0-0 draw against arch-rivals Brazil in San Juan.While Messi, who had struggled with a knee injury in recent times, brushed aside his troubles against Brazil and nearly won the Albicelestes match with his last minute effort. But his attempt to score a goal was thwarted by Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, denying the Argentinians an outright victory.Despite Argentina's goalless draw, both the fans and FIFA hailed Messi's side for securing their place in football's most prestigious tournament.While FIFA congratulated the two-time world champions for making it to the elite competition, others dubbed the team as "special" for its domination of Brazil in the departments of "ball possession and shots on target".On the other hand, some claimed that Messi and his men were all set to win their third World Cup in Qatar for "Maradona".Despite the draw, Brazil remained on top of the South American qualification table. While the five-time world champions are on 35 points, Argentina qualified with 29 points.Moreover, both teams remained unbeaten during qualification; Argentina took their undefeated streak to 27 games across all competitions.

