'World's Best National Team': Twitter Explodes as Italy Set World Record for Longest Unbeaten Run
Reigning Euro champions Italy made history, setting a new world record for the longest unbeaten streak in international football with a goalless draw against... 06.09.2021
Twitterati went gaga after Roberto Mancini's men broke Brazil and Spain's record for the greatest ever undefeated streak in men's international football during the weekend.Brazil stayed unbeaten in 35 consecutive games from 1993 to 1996 before Spain levelled their record in 2009, just a few months after capturing the Euro 2008 title in Vienna.While some of the Azzurri fans dubbed Giorgio Chiellini and his side as the "best national team in the world", others hailed Italian manager Mancini for the spectacular transformation of the team, which saw them winning the European Championship over England earlier in the summer.The Italians were praised by both FIFA and UEFA as well; the sport's governing bodies congratulated the four-time World Cup winners for their record-setting feat.Italy last lost an international game at the group stage of the UEFA Nations League when they were defeated by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in September 2018.Despite not being in the best of form of late, Chiellini and his countrymen maintained their unbeaten streak, tying Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria 1-1 to match Brazil and Spain's all-time record.Subsequently, Italy broke the record earlier set by Brazil and Spain, and can now boast of having arguably the greatest winning streak in football history.They will now take on Lithuania in their next international game on 9 September.
news, sport, italy, switzerland, roberto mancini, fifa, uefa, uefa european championship, world record, record, streak, run, twitter, cristiano ronaldo, winner, winners, champion, champions, fifa world cup 2022, world cup, qualifiers

'World's Best National Team': Twitter Explodes as Italy Set World Record for Longest Unbeaten Run

10:01 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 06.09.2021)
© REUTERS / ARND WIEGMANNSoccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Switzerland v Italy - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - September 5, 2021 Italy players line up for national anthems before the match
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Switzerland v Italy - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - September 5, 2021 Italy players line up for national anthems before the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / ARND WIEGMANN
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Reigning Euro champions Italy made history, setting a new world record for the longest unbeaten streak in international football with a goalless draw against Switzerland in their World Cup qualifying clash on Sunday. Italy's winning run has now extended to 36 matches.
Twitterati went gaga after Roberto Mancini's men broke Brazil and Spain's record for the greatest ever undefeated streak in men's international football during the weekend.
Brazil stayed unbeaten in 35 consecutive games from 1993 to 1996 before Spain levelled their record in 2009, just a few months after capturing the Euro 2008 title in Vienna.
While some of the Azzurri fans dubbed Giorgio Chiellini and his side as the "best national team in the world", others hailed Italian manager Mancini for the spectacular transformation of the team, which saw them winning the European Championship over England earlier in the summer.
The Italians were praised by both FIFA and UEFA as well; the sport's governing bodies congratulated the four-time World Cup winners for their record-setting feat.
Italy last lost an international game at the group stage of the UEFA Nations League when they were defeated by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in September 2018.
Despite not being in the best of form of late, Chiellini and his countrymen maintained their unbeaten streak, tying Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria 1-1 to match Brazil and Spain's all-time record.
Subsequently, Italy broke the record earlier set by Brazil and Spain, and can now boast of having arguably the greatest winning streak in football history.
They will now take on Lithuania in their next international game on 9 September.
