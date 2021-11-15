https://sputniknews.com/20211115/lionel-messi-drops-out-of-top-50-dribblers-list-as-psg-forward-fails-to-sparkle-in-paris-1090741068.html
Lionel Messi Drops Out of Top 50 Dribblers List As PSG Forward Fails to Sparkle in Paris
Argentine skipper Lionel Messi, who is tipped to claim a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or at the end of this month, has put in a pretty lacklustre performance since arriving at Parc des Princes in September. Unlike Barcelona, where he was a goal-scoring behemoth, Messi's returns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been modest to say the least.
Lionel Messi
is not only struggling to score goals for PSG, but has had trouble in producing a decent tally of dribbles, considered routine for the 34-year-old footballer, during his not-so-impressive start with PSG, according to data released by stats firm CIES Football Observatory.
A knee injury and lack of a proper pre-season training in France seem to have taken a heavy toll on Messi's form and that is possibly why he has failed to dazzle at PSG
.
So far, Messi has only scored three goals in eight appearances for the French side, but is yet to score in Ligue 1.
However, the real barometer of Messi's brilliance is his ability not only to score goals, but to provide assists as well.
According to the numbers from CIES, Messi, who is regarded as one of the best dribblers of all time, isn't even ranked among the top 50 in the world.
The CIES study, which collates the number of dribbles completed by a footballer after 100 minutes of game time, has found that Messi's PSG teammates Kylian Mbappe
and Neymar who are ranked 10th and 5th respectively have been way better than the former Barcelona talisman in this regard.
Other big names who managed to crack the top 50 were England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who came 36th with his impressive average of 3.79 dribbles per 100 mins of play, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (11th) and Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane (24th).
Surprisingly, however, Spanish winger Adama Traore topped the charts with a stunning average of 11.24 dribbles per 100 minutes.
Top 10 Dribblers in the World:
1. Adama Traore (Wolves) - 11.24
2. Rafael Leao (AC Milan) - 7.10
3. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) - 7.02
4. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennais) - 6.44
5. Neymar (PSG) - 6.28
6. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - 6.14
7. Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) - 5.80
8. Sofiane Boufal (Angers) - 5.52
9. Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari) - 5.36
10. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 5.33