Astroworld Death Toll Hits 10 After 9-Year-Old Dies From Injuries, Houston Mayor Confirms
02:47 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 03:09 GMT 15.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Nathan FrandinoThe empty stage at the 2021 Astroworld Festival is seen days after a stampede killed several concertgoers in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 7, 2021
"He was so stoked. He was ready to go," recalled Treston Blount, father of a 9-year-old boy who was placed on life support for days after being trampled at the deadly Astroworld Festival on November 5.
The death toll from the Astroworld music festival has climbed to 10, following the passing of Ezra Blount.
Family members confirmed the 9-year-old's passing to ABC13 on Sunday, more than a week after the event at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.
I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra. st #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/Ankq7FMa3l— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 15, 2021
The boy's father told the outlet that he decided to put his son on his shoulders because he was in the back of the crowd and felt it was a safer environment. However, the crowd got particularly rowdy and knocked them both to the ground when rapper Travis Scott, who runs the festival, took the stage.
After regaining consciousness, Treston was initially unable to find his son. After filing a police report, Treston met Ezra in the hospital, where doctors had learned the 9-year-old had been trampled, leaving his brain swollen and major organs were damaged.
The hospital subsequently put the boy on life support.
Of the 10 deaths recorded from the Houston festival, eight of those took place on the night of the event. Bharti Shahani, the ninth victim, passed away on Wednesday.