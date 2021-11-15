https://sputniknews.com/20211115/astroworld-death-toll-hits-10-after-9-year-old-dies-from-injuries-houston-mayor-confirms-1090735380.html

Astroworld Death Toll Hits 10 After 9-Year-Old Dies From Injuries, Houston Mayor Confirms

The death toll from the Astroworld music festival has climbed to 10, following the passing of Ezra Blount. Family members confirmed the 9-year-old's passing to ABC13 on Sunday, more than a week after the event at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. The boy's father told the outlet that he decided to put his son on his shoulders because he was in the back of the crowd and felt it was a safer environment. However, the crowd got particularly rowdy and knocked them both to the ground when rapper Travis Scott, who runs the festival, took the stage. After regaining consciousness, Treston was initially unable to find his son. After filing a police report, Treston met Ezra in the hospital, where doctors had learned the 9-year-old had been trampled, leaving his brain swollen and major organs were damaged. The hospital subsequently put the boy on life support. Of the 10 deaths recorded from the Houston festival, eight of those took place on the night of the event. Bharti Shahani, the ninth victim, passed away on Wednesday.

