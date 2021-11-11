https://sputniknews.com/20211111/death-toll-from-astroworld-festival-jumps-to-nine-after-22-year-old-succumbs-to-injuries-1090667528.html

Death Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries

Death Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries

A ninth person has died as a result of a stampede on Saturday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T19:43+0000

2021-11-11T19:43+0000

2021-11-11T19:47+0000

death toll

concert

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

A lawyer for the family of Bharti Shahani confirmed on Thursday that the 22-year-old college student had died late on Wednesday night as a result of "horrific injuries" sustained at the concert. She had been hospitalized after and placed on life support.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

death toll, concert