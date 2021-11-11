Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/death-toll-from-astroworld-festival-jumps-to-nine-after-22-year-old-succumbs-to-injuries-1090667528.html
Death Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries
Death Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries
A ninth person has died as a result of a stampede on Saturday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T19:43+0000
2021-11-11T19:47+0000
death toll
concert
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A lawyer for the family of Bharti Shahani confirmed on Thursday that the 22-year-old college student had died late on Wednesday night as a result of "horrific injuries" sustained at the concert. She had been hospitalized after and placed on life support.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
death toll, concert

Death Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries

19:43 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 19:47 GMT 11.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
A ninth person has died as a result of a stampede on Saturday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.
A lawyer for the family of Bharti Shahani confirmed on Thursday that the 22-year-old college student had died late on Wednesday night as a result of "horrific injuries" sustained at the concert. She had been hospitalized after and placed on life support.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:43 GMTDeath Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries
18:55 GMTHouse Democrats Call to Formally Censure Rep. Gosar Over Video Manip 'Killing' Ocasio-Cortez, Biden
18:28 GMTUS Chamber of Commerce Slams Democrats' Reconciliation Budget Bill for Hiding Its True Cost
18:25 GMTVisitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to Decide if Writer Was 'Man of God'
18:09 GMTEx-Afghan Finance Minister Says 'Ghost Soldiers' to Blame for Afghanistan Fallout
17:59 GMTYemeni Migrant Stuck at Polish Border Says Illegal Migration Networks Set Up by Europeans
17:42 GMTREC Will Hold 'Made in Russia' Forum for Exporters on 10 December in Moscow
17:35 GMTEx-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force, Commander Says
17:28 GMTNATO Maneuvers in Black Sea Show Alliance's Longing to Step Up Military Tensions in Region
16:58 GMTPutin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea Destabilizing
16:57 GMTChina Builds Village Inside Indian Territory in Arunachal Pradesh: India's Foreign Ministry
16:40 GMTLeBron James Derides Kyle Rittenhouse's Tears on Trial
16:39 GMTKim's 'Got to Be Loving Squid Game', Claim North Korea Experts
16:36 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutor Stood as Democrat in County Slammed for Suspect Postal Ballot
16:24 GMTArlington Celebrates National Veterans Day With Observance Ceremony
16:19 GMTGamma Rays Detected Coming From Nearby Galaxies For The First Time, New Study Claims
16:09 GMTEmmanuel Macron, Kamala Harris Address Paris Peace Forum
16:00 GMTIndia Rolls Out HGCO19 Jab as Rival mRNA COVID Vaccines are Probed for Links to Myocarditis
15:54 GMTWreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Arlington to Mark 100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
15:32 GMTYoung Americans Like Dostoevsky as His Novels Depict Reality of Now, Associate Professor Says