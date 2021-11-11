Death Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries

A lawyer for the family of Bharti Shahani confirmed on Thursday that the 22-year-old college student had died late on Wednesday night as a result of "horrific injuries" sustained at the concert. She had been hospitalized after and placed on life support.
A ninth person has died as a result of a stampede on Saturday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.
