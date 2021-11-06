Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/multiple-deaths-reported-at-travis-scotts-astroworld-music-festival-in-houston-texas-1090518403.html
Multiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - VIDEO
Multiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - VIDEO
Thousands of fans flocked to the NRG Park complex in Houston, Texas, on Friday for rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T06:00+0000
2021-11-06T06:06+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090518403.jpg?1636178784
Multiple people are said to have died at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that a number of attendees suffered a cardiac arrest.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

Multiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - VIDEO

06:00 GMT 06.11.2021 (Updated: 06:06 GMT 06.11.2021)
Subscribe
Being updated
Thousands of fans flocked to the NRG Park complex in Houston, Texas, on Friday for rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival.
Multiple people are said to have died at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that a number of attendees suffered a cardiac arrest.
210001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:00 GMTMultiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - VIDEO
05:39 GMTBoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
05:36 GMTAnalyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
05:29 GMTRussian Embassy Says Normalizing Relations Possible Only After US Returns Diplomatic Property
05:18 GMTLockheed Martin Wins $10.8Bn Sustainment Contract to Keep F-22 Fleet Flying, Pentagon Says
05:14 GMTEx-Justice Dept. Official Refuses to Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter
05:09 GMTPressure Mounts on DC Mayor to Improve Prison Conditions in Wake of US Marshals Inspection
05:02 GMTLondon Police Say Detained 12 Participants of Million Mask March, 8 Officers Left Injured
04:59 GMTUS Reportedly Launching Task Force to Oversee Exit of Americans From Ethiopia
04:56 GMTKamala Harris to Convene First US National Space Council Meeting on 1 December
04:48 GMTAstronauts Returning From ISS Will Use Diapers Due to SpaceX Toilet Problem
03:58 GMTNo Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
03:42 GMTNew York Sheriff’s ‘Potentially Defective’ Complaint Pushes Cuomo Arraignment to Early January
03:36 GMTJames O'Keefe Speaks Out After FBI Searches Homes of Former, Current Project Veritas Employees
03:20 GMTRussian Embassy to US Says Perplexed by Washington's Concern Over Russian Troops' Movement
02:51 GMTUS House Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill After Democrats End Deadlock, Measure Heads to Biden
02:13 GMTVideos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown
02:00 GMT'It's Power And Politics': Kanye West Slams MeToo Movement Over 'Mob Mentality'
01:06 GMT'It Was Meant to Be': FC Barcelona Confirms Xavi as New Head Coach
01:01 GMTCIA Chief Was Reportedly Dispatched to Russia to Warn Against Alleged Troop Build-Up Near Ukraine