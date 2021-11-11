Registration was successful!
NASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
Online Petition to Exclude Travis Scott From Coachella 2022 Reaches 30,000 Signatures
Online Petition to Exclude Travis Scott From Coachella 2022 Reaches 30,000 Signatures
Online Petition to Exclude Travis Scott From 2022 Musician Event Reaches 30,000 Signatures
An online petition has been launched to force promotional company Coachella Goldenvoice to remove rapper Travis Scott from Coachella after the deadly incident at his concert.Netizens demanded that the company’s CEO Paul Tollett ban Scott’s performance at the music festival, planned for April in California. The petition has gained nearly 30,000 signs as of Wednesday, according to change.org.Apart from that, at least 18 lawsuits were filed against the organizers of the festival, including Travis Scott and companies ScoreMore and Live Nation. The organizers, and the artist, in particular, have been accused of inciting the mob and instigating disorder. The plaintiffs claimed event managers failed to ensure the safety of the spectators and did nothing to calm the panicked crowd.A number of renowned brands also reacted to the incident, removing some content with the rapper from their websites. Companies that Scott has partnered with include Nike, McDonald's, Epic Games (creator of Fortnite), beer giant Anheuser-Busch, Christian Dior, Sony PlayStation, Mattel and cereal maker General Mills. Sony has removed the PlayStation 5 promo featuring the rapper and Scott's emoji has disappeared from the Fortnite game.The stampede occurred on 5 November at the Astroworld festival in Houston during Scott’s performance. More than 300 people were injured and eight died from their injuries. Shortly after the incident, Scott pledged to return the money to all his fans and promised to help the families of the victims. The musician canceled his next performance (at the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas), saying that he was "too upset."
01:10 GMT 11.11.2021

01:10 GMT 11.11.2021
© AP Photo / Paul R. GiuntaTravis Scott performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta
Travis Scott performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© AP Photo / Paul R. Giunta
Alexandra Kashirina
American rapper Travis Scott has faced backlash after at least eight fans died due to a stampede that occurred during his performance. Those who suffered injuries and families of the victims have already filed numerous lawsuits, claiming the musician provoked the crowd and didn’t immediately stop his performance during the incident.
An online petition has been launched to force promotional company Coachella Goldenvoice to remove rapper Travis Scott from Coachella after the deadly incident at his concert.
Netizens demanded that the company’s CEO Paul Tollett ban Scott’s performance at the music festival, planned for April in California. The petition has gained nearly 30,000 signs as of Wednesday, according to change.org.
Apart from that, at least 18 lawsuits were filed against the organizers of the festival, including Travis Scott and companies ScoreMore and Live Nation. The organizers, and the artist, in particular, have been accused of inciting the mob and instigating disorder. The plaintiffs claimed event managers failed to ensure the safety of the spectators and did nothing to calm the panicked crowd.
The back side of one of the stages from the 2021 Astroworld Festival is seen through a tarp near a makeshift memorial for the concertgoers who died in a stampede during a Travis Scott performance in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Staffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report
Yesterday, 21:56 GMT
6
A number of renowned brands also reacted to the incident, removing some content with the rapper from their websites. Companies that Scott has partnered with include Nike, McDonald's, Epic Games (creator of Fortnite), beer giant Anheuser-Busch, Christian Dior, Sony PlayStation, Mattel and cereal maker General Mills. Sony has removed the PlayStation 5 promo featuring the rapper and Scott's emoji has disappeared from the Fortnite game.
The stampede occurred on 5 November at the Astroworld festival in Houston during Scott’s performance. More than 300 people were injured and eight died from their injuries. Shortly after the incident, Scott pledged to return the money to all his fans and promised to help the families of the victims. The musician canceled his next performance (at the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas), saying that he was "too upset."
