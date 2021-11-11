Online Petition to Exclude Travis Scott From Coachella 2022 Reaches 30,000 Signatures

https://sputniknews.com/20211111/online-petition-to-exclude-travis-scott-from-coachella-2022-reaches-30000-signatures-1090640931.html

An online petition has been launched to force promotional company Coachella Goldenvoice to remove rapper Travis Scott from Coachella after the deadly incident at his concert.Netizens demanded that the company’s CEO Paul Tollett ban Scott’s performance at the music festival, planned for April in California. The petition has gained nearly 30,000 signs as of Wednesday, according to change.org.Apart from that, at least 18 lawsuits were filed against the organizers of the festival, including Travis Scott and companies ScoreMore and Live Nation. The organizers, and the artist, in particular, have been accused of inciting the mob and instigating disorder. The plaintiffs claimed event managers failed to ensure the safety of the spectators and did nothing to calm the panicked crowd.A number of renowned brands also reacted to the incident, removing some content with the rapper from their websites. Companies that Scott has partnered with include Nike, McDonald's, Epic Games (creator of Fortnite), beer giant Anheuser-Busch, Christian Dior, Sony PlayStation, Mattel and cereal maker General Mills. Sony has removed the PlayStation 5 promo featuring the rapper and Scott's emoji has disappeared from the Fortnite game.The stampede occurred on 5 November at the Astroworld festival in Houston during Scott’s performance. More than 300 people were injured and eight died from their injuries. Shortly after the incident, Scott pledged to return the money to all his fans and promised to help the families of the victims. The musician canceled his next performance (at the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas), saying that he was "too upset."

