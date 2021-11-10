Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
NASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/staffers-at-astroworld-were-instructed-to-refer-to-possible-dead-fans-as-smurfs---report-1090636052.html
Staffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report
Staffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report
It is unknown why the term "smurf" was chosen or whether employees actually used the code on the radio when referring to Astroworld stampede victims, some of... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T21:56+0000
2021-11-10T21:56+0000
society
us
festival
stampede
concert
travis scott
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090638584_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_7071b20475106fbef21a793d8b222509.jpg
Astroworld music festival's employees were ordered to refer to possibly deceased concertgoers as "smurfs," while witnesses described victims turning "black and blue," CNN reported, citing an obtained security and emergency medical response plan.CNN released a 56-page Event Operations Plan that advises staff at NRG Park in Houston to never use the terms "dead" or "deceased" on the radio.Incidents involving an active shooter, bad weather, and a possible riot or civil unrest are among the possibilities included in the plan. CNN noted that the document it obtained is labeled Version: 0.1, and it is unknown whether or not this was the final version of the plan or when it was developed.Nevertheless, despite an incident from the same festival in November 2019, in which three people were hospitalized after being trampled, the plan reportedly did not address crowd surges.Furthermore, the plan established a clear line of command in the event of an issue, designating the executive producer and festival director as the only people with the power to halt the concert.According to Insider, spokesperson for the Houston Mayor's Office Brent Taylor expressed the opinion that the inclusion of the code word in the plan, which was prepared before Friday's fatal event, was "operational."Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department said he spoke with Travis Scott and the rapper's chief of security just before the event on Friday to voice his concerns about public safety. When a mass of fans among the 50,000 concertgoers stormed the stage during rapper Travis Scott's performance, eight individuals between the ages of 14 and 27 were killed and about 300 were injured, including a 9-year-old youngster who is in a coma. Although Houston authorities declared the incident a "mass casualty" situation, Scott reportedly proceeded to perform for another 30 minutes. He then claimed that he was unaware that people were dying in the audience, and soon offered to cover all of the expenses for victims' funerals.
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/travis-scott-was-reportedly-arrested-twice-in-the-past-for-inciting-fans-1090549838.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090638584_338:0:3067:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_13b2680b5a543502cfcb2d0619b011b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, us, festival, stampede, concert, travis scott

Staffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report

21:56 GMT 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / CALLAGHAN O'HAREThe back side of one of the stages from the 2021 Astroworld Festival is seen through a tarp near a makeshift memorial for the concertgoers who died in a stampede during a Travis Scott performance in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 9, 2021.
The back side of one of the stages from the 2021 Astroworld Festival is seen through a tarp near a makeshift memorial for the concertgoers who died in a stampede during a Travis Scott performance in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / CALLAGHAN O'HARE
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
It is unknown why the term "smurf" was chosen or whether employees actually used the code on the radio when referring to Astroworld stampede victims, some of whom were described by eyewitnesses as turning blue as they suffocated.
Astroworld music festival's employees were ordered to refer to possibly deceased concertgoers as "smurfs," while witnesses described victims turning "black and blue," CNN reported, citing an obtained security and emergency medical response plan.
CNN released a 56-page Event Operations Plan that advises staff at NRG Park in Houston to never use the terms "dead" or "deceased" on the radio.

"Notify Event Control of a suspected deceased victim utilizing the code “Smurf”. Never use the term “dead” or “deceased” over the radio," the document reads, advising using the name for the blue animated characters instead.

Incidents involving an active shooter, bad weather, and a possible riot or civil unrest are among the possibilities included in the plan. CNN noted that the document it obtained is labeled Version: 0.1, and it is unknown whether or not this was the final version of the plan or when it was developed.
Nevertheless, despite an incident from the same festival in November 2019, in which three people were hospitalized after being trampled, the plan reportedly did not address crowd surges.
Furthermore, the plan established a clear line of command in the event of an issue, designating the executive producer and festival director as the only people with the power to halt the concert.
According to Insider, spokesperson for the Houston Mayor's Office Brent Taylor expressed the opinion that the inclusion of the code word in the plan, which was prepared before Friday's fatal event, was "operational."
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
Travis Scott Was Reportedly Arrested Twice in the Past for Inciting Fans
7 November, 20:36 GMT
Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department said he spoke with Travis Scott and the rapper's chief of security just before the event on Friday to voice his concerns about public safety.
When a mass of fans among the 50,000 concertgoers stormed the stage during rapper Travis Scott's performance, eight individuals between the ages of 14 and 27 were killed and about 300 were injured, including a 9-year-old youngster who is in a coma.
Although Houston authorities declared the incident a "mass casualty" situation, Scott reportedly proceeded to perform for another 30 minutes. He then claimed that he was unaware that people were dying in the audience, and soon offered to cover all of the expenses for victims' funerals.
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:12 GMTDomestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022
21:56 GMTStaffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report
21:52 GMT‘Through Racial Lens’: Nearly Half of Elite Private Schools in US Adopted CRT, Study Shows
21:49 GMTNASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
21:39 GMTCanada Could Share Experience With Ukraine on Language Policy, Russian Ambassador Says
21:16 GMTBiden to Sign $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill on Monday
21:13 GMT‘Covid Not Harmless to Children’: Surgeon General Blasts McConaughey’s Anti-Vaccine Mandate Stance
21:09 GMTKenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Moves to Mistrial Amid Prosecution Errors
20:41 GMTCuba Threatens to Sue Facebook Over Political Manipulation
20:28 GMTBankruptcy Is 'Matter of Days', Investor Says as China Evergrande Defaults on Interest Payments
19:38 GMTEx-State Chief Appointed People With 'Dubious Pakistan Connections': India's Maharashtra Minister
19:33 GMTMan Arrested for Giving Rape Threat to 10-Month-Old Daughter of Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli
19:30 GMTThree-Quarters of Americans Believe Facebook Makes Society Worse, Poll Finds
19:30 GMTScientists Roll Out Theory About 'Contagious' Dark Matter
19:29 GMTSteele Dossier Isn't 'Russian Disinformation,' But a Clinton Campaign Product, Journo Says
19:29 GMT'The Simpsons' Fans Gasp Amid Claims Astroworld Mayhem Was Predicted in the Show
18:54 GMT'Cure Your Limp Democracy': Non-Profit's Ad on 'Electile Dysfunction' Goes Viral in US
18:53 GMTAfghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers
18:36 GMTBiden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit
18:11 GMTImran Khan: Daesh Terrorists Enter Pakistan From Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover